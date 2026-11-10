Super Smash Bros creator Masahiro Sakurai says "there's no way" he can talk about what he's working on, so fans are doing it for him

Super Smash Bros. creator Masahiro Sakurai is up to something, but he's not ready to tell fans what that is. That's OK, though, because they're doing that part for him – though I suppose only he and his team know if anyone's actually got it right.
Speaking during an interview for the Famitsu 40th Anniversary Festival (translated by Genki_JPN on Twitter, below), Sakurai is asked what he's working on right now – a question that makes the dev smile, but gives an incredibly short response: "There's no way I could say that."
Well, it was worth a shot, right? The vague answer has opened the door to plenty of theories, anyway.
This sort of assumption was always inevitable – it's been almost eight years since Super Smash Bros. Ultimate released, and while that game is obviously playable on Switch 2, it hasn't had its own enhanced version for Nintendo's latest console, so there is arguably a gap there for a new title. How the devs could top the enormity of Ultimate is another matter entirely, of course.
That's not the only game that fans are hoping for, though. "Pls be Kid Icarus," one writes, as another guesses: "It's a new kid icarus with playable palutena." The last game in the series, Kid Icarus: Uprising (which was directed by Sakurai), was one of the best 3DS games, and I'd agree that the Switch 2 would be better for any form of remake or sequel on it (especially if it used the new mouse controls).
I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
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