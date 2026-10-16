Hideo Kojima might have broken up with PlayStation over Metal Gear successor Physint, but that's not stopping him from posting cryptic photos of the Sony offices

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Perhaps some other collaboration is on the horizon

Hideo Kojima seen in Xbox&#039;s 2026 Tokyo Game Show broadcast.
(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios / Tokyo Game Show)

Although two of his upcoming games are now at Microsoft, Hideo Kojima seems to still have a lot of love for Sony. One of his latest Twitter posts shows him with his old industry bestie, proving that a changed publishing deal hasn't ruined years of partnership.

Just today, October 16, Kojima tweeted a stylish image of himself in a rather nice-looking lounge. He's in an all-black outfit, and behind him, a large, LED Sony logo sits in the windows. Just in case you were wondering where he is.

It's unclear which office of the corporation he's in, but he's definitely visiting one of them, and clearly being treated quite well. And why shouldn't he? Metal Gear Solid, Death Stranding; these two have sent shockwaves through the industry together.

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He's been frequenting the corporation's halls of late. Just a few days ago, he posted more pictures from what was, presumably, a separate excursion.

There was a split in recent months after Sony decided not to publish Physint following the project's reported failure to meet multiple deadlines. Within days, Kojima had secured a similarly sized deal at PlayStation's rival, Xbox, through which he announced that Bill Skarsgård would be in the lead role.

His reaction isn't surprising, since OD, his mysterious new horror game starring Sophia Lillis and Hunter Schafer, was already in Microsoft's corner. Turns out keeping his options open was a smart move in more ways than one.

Whether this picture means another deal for one of his other latent Kojima Productions ventures remains to be seen. I wouldn't count on it, since he seems to have his hands full. But it's good to know the friendship isn't done. I mean, who else is going to handle Death Stranding 3 when it happens?

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Anthony McGlynn
Anthony McGlynn
Contributing Writer

Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.

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