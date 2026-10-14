Rockstar vowed GTA 6 wouldn't be finished "by crunching" after Red Dead Redemption 2's tough development, says publishing lead: "I think we did things differently, and I'm proud of that"

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Even so, "it's not been perfect," admits Jennifer Kolbe

GTA 6
(Image credit: Rockstar)

After Red Dead Redemption 2's crunchy development, Rockstar decided "'we're not doing it again like this'" for GTA 6, the studio's head of publishing says, and she's "proud" that the studio changed things for its latest title.

In an interview with Bloomberg, head of publishing Jennifer Kolbe says that the development of Red Dead Redemption 2 was "a real moment for Rockstar to look at itself," even before the company began receiving backlash over reports of crunch for the staffers bringing the 2018 action adventure to life.

"We all looked at each other and said, 'We're not doing it again like this,'" Kolbe says, explaining that she and other fellow leads at Rockstar promised at the time that GTA 6 would be handled differently.

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"I said, 'We're not going to finish this game by crunching,'" she continues. This involved Rockstar introducing new policies that would offer paid time off to make up for extra hours they'd worked, and sometimes offer workers more pay. Kolbe admits, "It's not been perfect," but even so, "It's certainly better than Red Dead 2 was."

She knows that if she were to declare that Rockstar hasn't crunched on GTA 6, "someone is going to say, 'I did,'" and that's not something she wants to "get into arguments" over. However, she concludes: "I think we did things differently, and I'm proud of that."

While Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick also previously indicated that GTA 6 was delayed to avoid crunch, that didn't stop some employees from alleging back in July that crunch is so common at the studio that it's "built into" contracts, and that they have to "opt out" of it. But, if Kolbe is to be believed, this is at least a better setup than the devs had for Red Dead Redemption 2.

GTA 6 was delayed for years after Rockstar scaled back "Project Americas," which would have been set across North and South America.

Catherine Lewis
Catherine Lewis
Deputy News Editor

I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.

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