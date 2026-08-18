"Don’t boycott GTA 6," fired Rockstar devs say: "Support our legal battle instead" and "win justice for the people who helped make it"

"Win justice for the people who helped make it," says a representative of the affected developers, another adding: "We spent years pouring our hard work, skill, and creativity into making GTA, and we want people to experience the universe that we helped build."
They note it's not about simply letting Rockstar "off the hook"; the last hearing for the case against the publisher is happening in September. The 34 people who were laid off will present their arguments in a final plea that Rockstar acted outside the bounds of the law when it cut them all loose.
31 of them live in Britain, with the other three in Canada, and their dismissal sparked immediate protests and demonstrations outside Rockstar's base in Edinburgh. According to their accounts in the video advertising the IWGB t-shirt, they were let go "without representation, evidence or a chance to respond."
They cap off the video with a pointed message: "If you love GTA but hate union-busting, don't boycott the game, support our legal battle instead," they say.
Wherever the verdict lands, it may set precedents for employee rights within video games. GTA 6 launches November 19, 2026.
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Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
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