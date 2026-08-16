GTA 4 producer Leslie Benzies wanted NPCs "to have their own lives," former Rockstar lead says, but "it ended up being so problematic" and didn't "really matter that much"

News
By
Published

Obbe Vermeij speaks on the early ambitions of GTA 4

Grand Theft Auto IV screenshot showing a middle-aged man with short brown hair and dark sunglasses wearing a black suit jacket and white shirt posing with his arms open
(Image credit: Rockstar North)

Former Rockstar Games producer Leslie Benzies apparently wanted all of GTA 4's population to have their own schedules and believable lives, but implementing a feature like that turned out to be both a massive headache for the devs and not that important for players.

The tidbit comes courtesy of Rockstar Game's ever-chatty, former technical lead Obbe Vermeij, who spoke to Edge Magazine about the open-world game's development: "Leslie Benzies wanted all the [GTA 4] NPCs to have their own lives. A place to live. A schedule. Every morning, they would drive to work. We worked towards it for a bit, but it ended up being so problematic."

Rockstar might have been transitioning to a whole new console generation with the PS3 and Xbox 360, but making sure each civilian in its open world had their own inner lives proved to be too much of a hurdle for the then-next-gen hardware.

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

"There were so many bugs," Vermeij said of the NPCs' schedules. The other problem came down to the fact that it didn't add much to the game, anyway. "I didn't like the idea [of fully simulated NPCs] because it felt like it didn't really matter that much," Vermeij says. "It wasn't really important that everyone had their own schedule and their own life."

In fact, the opposite might have been true to Vermeij. "I actually think that, psychologically, players are fine with NPCs being a little fake and shallow," he explains. "I think what it comes down to is that realism is just not necessarily something to aim for in a game."

Grand Theft Autos have, historically, been at their most fun when they're focused on being chaotic sandboxes, rather than realistic city simulations, though I, too, enjoy the thrills of driving responsibly in GTA 5. We'll if GTA 6 leans one way or the other later this year.

Ahead of GTA 6, Rockstar ramps up GTA Online roleplay as nopixel V prepares for exclusive Closed Beta launch in September

Kaan Serin
Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. Link faces off against a Geldman in official art for The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
    1
    One of Zelda: A Link to the Past's most radical ideas couldn't be realized until Link's Awakening because Shigeru Miyamoto didn't want to see Link without his sword
  2. 2
    The backlash against gen AI in video games proves voting with your wallet works
  3. 3
    From Team X to unleashing Rage, here's the 8 Wolverine features we love after 2 hours playing
  4. 4
    Sean Murray says No Man's Sky's record player count wasn't the true peak for him – it was seeing the team "solving problems" and "just meshing together"
  5. 5
    Sony ending PlayStation discs "was always going to happen," says analyst, as the PS6 costing $1,000 would "limit your audience quite significantly"