GTA 6 leaker reportedly hacked Rockstar from a hotel room while on bail for hacking

The teenager suspected of hacking GTA 6 developer Rockstar Games last year was reportedly "caught red-handed" in a hotel room using an Amazon Fire Stick.

According to the BBC , 18-year-old Arion Kurtaj was on bail for previous hacking crimes when they were "caught red-handed" by the City of London Police. As the report reveals, Kurtaj was staying in a hotel at the time for his safety (after being doxxed by a rival hacking gang) and was banned from accessing the internet as per his bail.

Jurors in court for today's trial were told that police discovered an Amazon Fire Stick in the defendant's hotel room along with a newly purchased smartphone, keyboard, and mouse. They ascertained that Kurtaj had disregarded his bail conditions that banned him from going online. Kurtaj was reportedly not present today in court due to previously being deemed psychiatrically unfit for trial .

During the Rockstar attack, Kurtaj reportedly sent messages into the company's Slack channel to all employees and said: "I am not a Rockstar employee, I am an attacker." The defendant is understood to have demanded Rockstar contact him via the instant messaging app, Telegram, within 24 hours, threatening that he would otherwise release GTA 6's source code.

Following today's court hearing, Kurtaj has been found to have been part of the hacking group Lapsus$, which is thought to have also targeted other large tech companies such as Microsoft, Revolut, Nvidia, and Uber.

If you somehow missed it last year, Kurtaj ended up sharing more than 90 videos and screenshots reportedly taken from a test build of GTA 6; a move that resulted in an outpouring of public support from fellow devs such as the studios behind Cyberpunk 2077 and The Last of Us.