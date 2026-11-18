It looks like we might have to wait a few more Christmases until Jim Carrey's Grinch returns to our screens, as director Ron Howard says he won't move forward with the How the Grinch Stole Christmas sequel until they have the perfect script.
"I just have to caution everybody that Jim [Carrey] and I aren’t gonna go forward unless we think we have a great script, and we don’t even have a script right now," said Howard to People. The Grinch sequel was announced this summer, with both Howard and Carrey in talks to return. However, there's no need to panic as work is being done on the follow-up. Howard just isn't making any promises right now.
"We have really good writers and an idea that I’m excited about that I think is very much in keeping with the spirit of Dr. Seuss, his blend of comedy and fantasy. So I’m very pleased with what we have to work with," added Howard. "But I don’t wanna make any promises that it’s happening because Jim and I are aligned on one thing — we’re not gonna go forward unless we believe it has a chance to be great."
The first movie hit screens in 2000, introducing Carrey as the mean green Who-hating creature. Based on the Dr. Seuss story of the same name, the movie follows the Grinch as he plots to steal Christmas from Whoville in order to avenge his troubled childhood, but a run-in with little Cindy Lou Who (Taylor Momsen) changes his perspective.
Howard says he and Carrey are very "proud of the original movie," which went on to gross over $350 million worldwide. Howard recognises that the movie has "become a tradition in a lot of households," which makes him want to "move cautiously but hopefully toward another movie because we both believe in the premise."
It is quite surprising that Carrey would want to return to the character at all. The actor has made his feelings towards morphing into the Grinch known, likening the process to being tortured. In an interview with ComicBook, Carrey said he could "hardly breathe" in the Grinch makeup. "It was an extremely excruciating process. The children were in my mind all the time. 'It's for the kids. It's for the kids,'" added the star.
The Grinch 2 does not yet have a release date. For more, see where The Grinch places on our list of the best Christmas movies, and keep up with new movies on the way.
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I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
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