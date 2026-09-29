The Witcher 3 Remastered Metacritic score places it as the best version of the RPG yet and the top-scoring game of 2026

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Remastered is finally here, and in very positive but perhaps wholly expected news, its early reviews place it as the best version of The Witcher 3 yet, based on its Metascore. Even better, it's currently 2026's best-rated game of the year on the site, too.
11 years on, I'm sure I don't need to tell you that The Witcher 3 is a very good game. With a Metacritic Metascore of 92, the 2015 RPG is labelled as one of the site's must-play titles, and for good reason. The Complete Edition, which comes with the Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine expansions, sits lower with a Metascore of 85, but that's thanks to most of the reviews for the release being logged for the Switch version, which had some mixed ratings due to its worsened performance on the platform. The PS5 and Xbox Series X versions, on the other hand, averaged out at an incredible 94, but these sadly didn't help the Metascore since significantly less reviews were written for them.
But it's a Metascore of 94 that The Witcher 3 Remastered is currently holding onto, based on nine reviews logged on PC. There's definitely room for fluctuation here – the Metascores of the previous two releases were based on 79 and 65 reviews, respectively – but if it's able to maintain this, it appears we have the very best version of the game on our hands. You'd hope that'd be the case, of course – it's meant to be a shinier, improved version of an already fantastic RPG – but clearly, it manages to live up to those expectations.
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What's more, this score actually puts The Witcher 3 Remastered right at the top of Metacritic's list of the best games of the year – currently tied with twin stick shooter Sektori. That means it's beaten big hitters like Resident Evil Requiem, Pokemon Pokopia, and Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave.
We'll soon be seeing fan reactions start flooding in, too, as the Remastered version of the game just went live less than an hour ago at the time of writing. There are certainly worse ways to pass the time waiting for The Witcher 4.
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