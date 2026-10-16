GTA 6 is still undergoing changes despite releasing next month, Rockstar boss says: "The game is never completely settled"

We might be getting GTA 6 in November, but that doesn't necessarily mean the game is finished. In fact, games of that scale are never really done; they're just shoved into the world and updated in real time. Rockstar isn't shy about this, openly admitting that alterations are still underway on the blockbuster release.
This comes from Jason Schreier of Bloomberg, who put together a report on the huge release. In a YouTube video expanding on his reporting, he mentioned that leadership told him there weren't any major reasons the game kept getting delayed; it simply wasn't ready yet. All the disparate parts weren't coalescing the way anyone wanted, and so on.
He provides a quote from Phil Hooker, Rockstar's director of technology, to support this point. "The game is never completely settled," Hooker says.
"We never have an exact blueprint," he continues. "Even within the last few months, we've changed things."
That may sound somewhat drastic, but it's very normal in the industry, even outside releases of the scale of a new Grand Theft Auto. Devs are frequently tinkering and making adjustments right up to launch day, and then immediately thereafter, hence Day One patches and the like.
Modern games are living documents, and with the sheer amount going on in GTA 6, I can only imagine all the minute adjustments happening right now. The 13-year gap since the last one has created unprecedented attention and expectation. Rockstar has claimed literal drones have floated around the studio's windows, hoping to catch a glimpse of Leonida.
We'll all get to see it in motion come November 19, good, bad, or indifferent. I'm sure it'll have been worth the wait.
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Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
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