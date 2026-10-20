Star Wars Battlefront 3 rumors get an unexpected boost from Wardogs' CEO, who says Battlefield studio DICE is working on it alongside Apex Legends devs

Rumors are picking up pace that Star Wars Battlefront 3 will soon enter development, though who will lead the project has apparently not yet been decided.
Chatter has been building since earlier this week, stemming from Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb pointing to a report in an Electronic Gaming Monthly column claiming Disney has "big plans" for the Star Wars Battlefront series. Reportedly, Lucasfilm is looking for a development partner, and two studios are emerging as favorites: DICE, which wouldn't be surprising given their work on Battlefront 1 and 2; and Bungie, which would be surprising given what they have on currently. While Bungie is familiar with a galaxy far, far away, alongside turning Marathon around, the Halo creators have somewhat pivoted to calling it quits on Destiny.
Now, as is typical within media, you usually anticipate the next step by reaching out for comment and waiting for further reports to solidify what has been put out there. The latter is typically other reputable outlets or "insiders" with track records too good to ignore. What is less common, though, is the CEO of another studio throwing weight behind a claim. That's what happened here, with the boss of Wardogs developer Bulkhead, Joe Brammer, throwing in what he knows.
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"DICE and from what I’ve heard Respawn are working on Battlefront 3," he says. "Not sure what that means for Battlefield."
And, as a bonus in case you're wondering, he does think "Star Wars Wardogs" sounds cool. Can't argue there.
While it does sound promising that something about Star Wars Battlefront 3 is at least being discussed, it's worth keeping a few things in mind. Nothing is confirmed, and chatter doesn't always lead somewhere.
The timing sure is something, though. It was only the other day that we reported that Lucasfilm, hot on the heels of Star Wars: Zero Company and Galactic Racer, said it will "continue to surprise folks" and is "more flexible" with the franchise. Whether that leads to something for Star Wars Battlefront 3, though, remains to be seen.
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