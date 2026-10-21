Star Wars: Battlefront 3 reportedly in the works at Respawn and Dice in the wake of EA's BioWare shutdown

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Respawn and Dice are confirmed to be teaming up, but the exact project has yet to be confirmed

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In the wake of EA's closure of beloved RPG studio BioWare, two other EA studios are teaming up for an undisclosed project reported to be a revival of Star Wars: Battlefront 3.

It's been several years now since reports claimed Star Wars: Battlefront 3 had been shelved EA, but just this week rumors of a revival and team-up between Respawn and Dice surfaced. And now, those rumors are heavily substantiated as EA confirms it's "bringing together our Respawn and DICE studios to collaborate on a future project," and Variety reports that the game they're working on together is Star Wars: Battlefront 3.

Even as game devs mourn the sudden and unexpected death of BioWare, EA is already laying out its plans for some of its other studios and IP. In a joint memo sent to employees from EA execs Cam Weber and David Tinson, the company says it'll continue to "invest heavily" in Respawn's Apex Legends franchise over the next few years. It also says it's committed to delivering on Marvel’s Iron Man and the next Star Wars Jedi game, which it calls its "two huge launches coming up" in its action-adventure vertical.

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No further details are being reported on the potential Star Wars: Battlefront 3 revival, but it's safe to assume it'll follow a similar format to the first two games in EA Dice's rebooted arcade-style shooter series, which is to say it'll probably be lots of fun to play alone and with friends and will likely offer very little depth in terms of mechanics, systems, and story.

Here are all of the upcoming Star Wars games we know about right now.

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Jordan Gerblick
Jordan Gerblick
Staff Writer

After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.

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