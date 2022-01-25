Star Wars Battlefront 3 reportedly shelved in favor of new games at Respawn

Star Wars Battlefront 3 is no longer on EA's radar

Star Wars Battlefront 3 is reportedly dead, as EA moves all its Star Wars games exclusively to developer Respawn Entertainment.

The new report comes from Venture Beat; Citing people familiar with the announcement earlier today that multiple Star Wars games were in development at Respawn Entertainment, the report claims that EA has deliberately shifted all ongoing Star Wars games to the L.A.-based studio, leaving a potential Star Wars Battlefront 3 out of the picture.

It's unfortunate news that EA DICE won't have the opportunity to develop another entry in the beloved Star Wars shooter franchise. When Star Wars Battlefront 2 launched back in 2017, there wasn't an overly warm reception to the shooter, as microtransactions littered the game in a pay-to-win environment. The game's fortunes were eventually reversed, but that doesn't seem to have been enough to save the series, at least for now.

Battlefront fans might be disappointed, but Star Wars fans will still be well catered-to. EA's announcement revealed that there are no less than three Star Wars games in development at Respawn: a sequel to 2018's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a Star Wars-based first-person shooter, and finally (and perhaps most surprisingly) a strategy Star Wars game.

Right now, that's all we have to go on surrounding the three games. Currently, rumors have the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sequel as being revealed this year, and potentially launching in late 2022, but the other two games appear to be much further off on the horizon. We could be waiting a few more years to see how these other Respawn-led ventures pan out.

