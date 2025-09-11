This Disney Halloween decoration makes my desk so much cozier, and I'm obsessed

I'm afraid to say that I'm one of those people who gets excited about spooky season at some point in late August, and Disney Halloween merch isn't helping.

I mean, really. The House of Mouse goes all in on the creepiest time of year with bespoke clothing, accessories, and decorations that are simply bloody delightful. My latest obsession? This Disney Halloween light-up Mickey Mouse Pumpkin.

Mickey Mouse Halloween Pumpkin Light-Up Decor | $34.99 at Disney Store

I've recently been reworking my home office space, and do you know what it was missing? Some homey touches. This little ornament fits the bill nicely, because it has that patented charm to go with the ability to glow three different colors. You can get these in a variety of sizes, but I plumped for the smaller version so that it could sit on my desk and keep me company as we head into busy season.



UK price: £22.99 at Disney Store

I was sent a copy by Disney as part of a preview for its Halloween range, and even though it wasn't necessarily the thing I was looking forward to most (that honor goes to my favorite Disney Halloween decoration ever), it quickly became a standout. As the name would suggest, it glows one of three colors when activated – a moody red, yellow, or orange. You simply tap the ornament to switch between these shades, and thanks to a 30 or 60-minute timer, you can avoid wasting battery power.

It's of a higher quality than I'd expected, too; the build materials feel more premium.

(Image credit: Future/Benjamin Abbott)

One of the things that appeals to me most is how it isn't just a Mickey face carved into a pumpkin, either. It's actually based on the giant Mickey pumpkin design that stands in pride of place on Main Street U.S.A in Disneyland every Halloween season. That makes this smaller version a way to bring a piece of the parks back home with you, which I'm always in favor of.

You can always combine it with the matching Minnie Mouse Pumpkin Lantern too, or go for the larger counterparts that are identical other than being a heck of a lot bigger. Want to put something outside your door come Halloween to welcome in the spirits? This is a good option.

It's unclear how long this will stay in stock, though. Once the year's Halloween merch has sold out at the Disney, it tends to vanish from shelves until the following Fall.

