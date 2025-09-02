My favorite ever Disney Halloween decoration is available again, so don't miss it

Summer's done with and Fall is inbound, so I can officially break out my favorite Disney Halloween decoration – and I don't care if anyone says it's too early.

For me, the Mickey Mouse Halloween Wreath is like a Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte or the leaves turning orange; it says "buckle up buttercup, it'll be spooky season soon." Featuring a light-up pumpkin Mickey silhouette in the middle of autumnal foliage and gourds, the decoration (which you can grab direct from Disney or via the UK Disney Store) provides exactly the kind of cozy atmosphere I want when the days start to shorten.

Mickey Mouse Halloween Light-Up Wreath | $99.99 at Disney Store

I fell in love with this decoration last year, but it vanished from shelves long before I could track it down. That's why I jumped on it as soon as it became available this time around.



UK price: £60 at Disney Store

It's especially atmospheric when night falls and you flip the switch to turn its lights on. It glows a deep orange, providing a warm but ever-so-slighty slightly eerie vibe that I'm all about. I currently have it hanging from my office door, just to inject some cheer into what can otherwise be a dreary time of year.

Something else I love about this Disney Halloween decoration is what it's inspired by. Yes, it's a cute nod to the Mouse himself. But it's actually based on garlands hanging in the Disney Parks during Fall and spooky season. Anyone that visits Walt Disney World around this time of year will see them on the Main Street USA lampposts, for example, and they're a dead ringer for this recreation (though I think this one might be a little smaller).

(Image credit: Future/Benjamin Abbott)

Taking in the rides and atmosphere of Disney World at Halloween was obviously the highlight of my trip when we were able to visit a couple of years ago, but these designs stayed with me too. That's why I was so psyched to see a replica version available via the Disney Store. It meant I could take a piece of the Parks home with me – and now you can too, because it's back on shelves. Seeing as it sold out pretty quickly last year, that's good news.

I obviously can't say for sure because I don't have the fortune-telling abilities of Madam Leota from the Haunted Mansion, but I suspect the same will be true this time around. Indeed, Disney Halloween merch is selling out fast. I suspect you've still got a little time before needing to hit checkout because the Mickey Halloween Wreath has hung around for a couple of weeks so far, but I wouldn't recommend leaving it too long - once it's gone, it's gone until next year.

More Disney Halloween goodies

