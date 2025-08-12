Disney Halloween merch is already selling out, don't make the same mistake as me

Spooky season is fast approaching, and Disney Halloween merch has risen from the crypts. However, even though we have a ways to go until October 31, I urge you not to make my mistake - don't leave it too long before grabbing any ghoulish goodies you have your eye on.

I did just that last year. Despite starting my Disney Halloween hunt in September, most of the good stuff had already evaporated into the ether like the Ghost Host before I could pull out my wallet. That's why I'd recommend haunting the Disney Store Halloween section (or the UK Disney Store, if you're based across the pond) now while the going is good. Indeed, a few items are already beginning to sell out... which is why I have some recommendations based on previous trends.

Cutie Ghost range | View at Disney Store

This new line for 2025 feels like it's going to be one of the biggest hitters of the year. I'm not just saying that because this ghost-version of Minnie Mouse is so ghourd-darn cute; it's because a few items have dropped earlier in the UK than they have Stateside, and these are already out of stock. Watch this page like a hawk in case the plush cushion and mug turn up, and don't sleep on that Loungefly bag either.



Mickey Mouse Halloween Light-Up Wreath | $99.99 at Disney Store

This display piece was one of the hottest Disney Halloween items last year (which is understandable seeing as it's cute and recreates an iconic decoration seen across Disney World in Fall), and it was impossible to find after a while due to that popularity. It's now back for 2025, so grab it before it's gone.



Mickey Mouse and Friends Halloween Spirit Jersey | $79.99 at Disney Store

Spirit Jerseys are always popular, and this design has already sold out in the UK. That means the US equivalent is sure to be snapped up in short order too. Actually, some sizes are gone as is. I'm personally hoping the US gets the extra version that popped up recently in the UK, as I'd say it's even nicer.



Mickey and Minnie Mouse Halloween Pumpkin | $79.99 at Disney Store

Here's another brand-new item that feels like it's gonna do gangbusters over the Halloween season: a front yard jack-o'-lantern decoration in the shape of Mickey and Minnie. We already got individual versions last year in small and large sizes which sold incredibly well, so the fact that this more or less combines the two for a lower cost overall suggests it'll be well received. Oh, and if you're still interested in that older version, you can find the jumbo Mickey here and Minnie here.



Mickey and Minnie Mouse Halloween Pumpkin Accent Pillow | $29.99 at Disney Store

This cushion is out of stock in the UK just a few days after going live, so US friends, don't hang about if you fancy adding it to your collection. Just be aware of its size; it's on the smaller side, so don't go expecting a massive pillow.



