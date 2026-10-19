Someone has made a Lego Millennium Falcon out of a chicken set, and now I think I've seen it all

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Heihei goes to hyperspace

A girl smiles while placing a piece on Lego Heihei
(Image credit: Lego)

Just when I think I've seen it all, someone goes and turns a chicken into a Lego Millennium Falcon.

More specifically, they've created the galaxy's fastest hunk of junk using a Moana Lego Hehei set (which is adorably google-eyed and often available for less than $30 at Amazon). Fan Switz399 took to reddit with their creation, and it's... pretty good, actually? Yes, it may look a bit more floral than Han Solo's vessel traditionally is due to the flowers on Heihei's base. But even so, it's unmistakeably the scruffy nerf herder's ship. Most impressive of all is the fact that they apparently used every single piece in the box. Waste not, want not, I suppose.

Will it Falcon HeiHei Chicken
 from r/lego

Besides the shape being spot on (including the tricky cockpit which sticks out at an odd angle), this build manages to capture small but easily-missed details like the circular grills at the back and the cones on either side of the craft. There's even a bud standing in for the radar dish, not to mention a spanner for the gun turret in the middle.

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As you may be able to tell from the thread title "Will it Falcon," turning the best Lego sets available (the more bizarre, the better) into this Star Wars icon is a long-running trend. As an example, someone proved that you can turn a Lego pumpkin into the Millennium Falcon a couple of months ago. While Heihei is a leftfield choice, it's in good company as a result.

Don't fancy going to all that fuss for your own version? Don't worry, there's an official Lego Millennium Falcon of a similar size that typically sells for a lot less than its asking price on Amazon. It may not be made up of flowers and all the colors of the rainbow, but I'd say it's quite a looker too.

Want to build up your collection for less? Don't miss our guide to this year's Black Friday Lego deals. As for something in time for spooky season, here are my favorite Lego Halloween sets in 2026.

Benjamin Abbott
Benjamin Abbott
Tabletop & Merch Editor

I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.

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