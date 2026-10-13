Star Wars: Galactic Racer Biddy Blas actor is "overwhelmed" by the love for the new favorite Glup Shitto as "scrib doon" enters fans' vocabularies

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"I feel like people have woken me up and they've gone 'DING DONG POOKIE, DING DONG'"

Star Wars Galactic Racer Biddy Blas talking to Shade.
(Image credit: Secret Mode, Fuse Games)

Biddy Blas actor Richard Summers-Calvert has reacted to the outpouring of love towards his elite-tier Glup Shitto in Star Wars: Galactic Racer.

As a racing game, Star Wars: Galactic Racer has been going down well with fans of the genre. With the high-speed and punishing races being exhilarating to play, there's no wonder it's one of the best-reviewed Star Wars games ever.

However, even bigger than the game itself is the reaction to a new little critter introduced into the franchise through it, that being one Biddy Blas. As soon as release day, people were dubbing Biddy Blas "the best Glup Shitto ever," and his screeches of "scrib doon" and "ding dong pookie, ding dooooong" have been all over social media since launch.

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Biddy Blas actor Summers-Calvert – also known as professional wrestler Charles Crowley – posted a video on Twitter acknowledging the love his teeny little crocodile man has received, saying "I am overwhelmed and overstimulated."

Summers-Calvert adds that he's been receiving messages asking about his absence from Comic Con, with the actor recounting the overnight hype for him following the release of Galactic Racer, saying, "Just give me a second, I feel like people have woken me up and they've gone 'DING DONG POOKIE, DING DONG.'"

"I am so so grateful and so happy that everybody loves Biddy Blas," Summers-Calvert says, and urging fans to tell their local conventions that they're interested in seeing him. He then promises that if he is at a convention, he can "scrib doon."

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Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
Contributor

Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

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