How long is Star Wars Galactic Racer and how many acts are there?

How long it takes to beat Star Wars Galactic Racer varies a lot, but rolling the credit can certainly be done in under 30 hours. The reason for the variation is its runs-based structure, so how long it takes you to beat ultimately depends on your skill and the number of tours you do. With that in mind, I've laid out some estimations for how long it might take you to beat Star Wars Galactic Racer as well as how each Act is structured so you know what lies ahead.
How long is Galactic Racer?
Star Wars Galactic Racer should take you roughly 20-30 hours to complete all three Acts and roll the credits.
That's obviously quite a broad range but, as I've said, it's down to how many tours you do. If you're a gifted racer, you might get through each Act in only a few attempts, which will mean you might even complete the game in under 20 hours. Conversely, if you have some absolute stinkers, you'll be closer to or exceeding 30 hours. Using the best Star Wars Galactic Racer speeder and my Galactic Racer tips might help you win more races, but you've still got to make good choices on every tour all the way through to Derven Acos to move onto the next act.
If you're looking to unlock and even upgrade everything in the campaign, such as Galactic Racer Favors, you can add several more hours onto your completion time. You'll be relying on random chance for some unlocks so this can take a while. Factor in all the Scenarios, Arcade time trials, and multiplayer and you're easily looking at spending 50+ hours in Star Wars Galactic Racer. I rolled the credits after about 27 hours but have continued playing for another 20 or so due to all the non-campaign extras.
Will Sawyer is a Guides Editor at GamesRadar+ with over five years of experience in writing online guides, news, and features, and has a BA (Hons) in Journalism. Starting as a freelancer, Will contributed to startmenu and Game Rant before joining the GamesRadar+ team in August 2021. Since then, he has written hundreds of guides about a huge range of games, with shooters and action games being his areas of expertise. Outside of writing about games, Will hops between multiplayer shooters with friends, such as Darktide and Helldivers 2, and delves into whatever has been on his backlog for far too long. He also tries to get through his never-ending Warhammer pile of shame of grey Tyranids, Aeldari, and Chaos Space Marines.
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