Best Star Wars Galactic Racer Favors and how to unlock them all

Choosing the right Star Wars Galactic Racer Favors at the start of a tour can make a big difference in how far your get, with each one offering a useful perk to help you on your way to the top. What's more is that each Favor can also be upgraded by completing planets while equipped, so good perks can become great perks later.
But the real issue is unlocking many of the Favors in the first place as you need to interact with specific characters and those opportunities can be rare and often rely on random chance. Some Favors are also so good that practically never leave my build and should be unlocked as early as possible, while others are much less useful and too situational. To help you with your selection and bulk out your collection, I've explained what I think are the best Favors in Galactic Racer below, as well as how to unlock all 20 of them.
Best Favors in Star Wars Galactic Racer
Pretty much any three of the following Favors in Galactic Racer will be a big help in the tour ahead:
Gadgeteer: Increases the number of Parts slots for your Speeder and Parts on sale in Hibi's shop. Extra Part slots mean you can substantially enhance your speeder's racing capabilities and there are no downsides to having more options in Hibi's shop, increasing the chances of her stocking something you might really need.
Bloody Bounty: Adds extra options in Upgrade, Part, and Ability Packs from race rewards and Hibi's shop. More choice for each upgrade means you've got a much higher chance of getting something you need and perfecting your build.
Feet First: If you're not using a Racer Style that gives you an Ability to start with, this is arguably essential, providing you with Ability Packs early in your run to bolster your speeder's arsenal of tricks. And even if you have an Ability already, this can help you get upgrades for it to make it even more powerful.
Silent Defiance: Gives you a chance to earn an extra Part Pack upon finishing an event, which can be a huge boon, helping you get Parts quicker or upgrades for ones you already have, if you're lucky.
High Roller: Earn additional Credits from sidebets. As my Star Wars Galactic Racer tips say, there are very few occasions where you should avoid a sidebet, so making them even more profitable is extremely useful and means you can spend more at Hibi's shop.
Unassuming Prodigy: Start your tour with +2 Upgrades in a random speeder stat and three stats when this Favor is fully upgraded. Since it's random, you might not always get an ideal spread of stat upgrades but more upgrades at all is always good.
Fan Club: Finishing a racing event in the top three has a 20% chance to give you an extra Upgrade Pack. More Upgrades, and free ones at that, are never a bad thing. This Favour is well worth selecting if you can consistently get on the podium.
Honorable mentions go to Clandestine Aid and Mad Genius, which are very good for helping you out if you're really struggling to get through a tour, together providing you with extra League Tokens, Credits, and Crashes.
You'll unlock most of these Favors just by playing through the campaign, but you need to make sure you're engaging with every aspect of a tour, especially since the activities you need to participate in to get these Favors appear randomly. Place lots of sidebets, accept head-to-head challenges, complete Field Tests, and enter Mystery Encounters whenever possible to maximize your chances of interacting with the right character for their Favor. Remember, you can upgrade a Favor by completing planets during tours while it is equipped.
Here's how you unlock all 20 Favors in Galactic Racer:
Clandestine Aid: Complete Act 1 and qualify for the Galactic League.
Mad Genius: Keep playing the campaign and Hibi will eventually give this Favor to you in the paddock – from my experience, I think she gives it to you after you've crashed at least 10 times.
Gadgeteer: Complete 6 Time Trial Field Tests from Hibi.
Feet First: Complete the first Tales of Podracing event from Sebulba.
Old Greats: Complete all Tales of Podracing events from Sebulba.
Team Vranki: In a single Tour, choose the Hutt as your Backer and then reach Derven Acos with a Satisfactory rating or better.
Deeper Pockets: In a single Tour, choose the Broker as your Backer and then reach Derven Acos with a Satisfactory rating or better.
Bloody Bounty: In a single tour, choose the Pirate as your Backer and then reach Derven Acos with a Satisfactory rating or better.
Preferred Customer: Buy four Parts from the Scrap Dealers, Ori and Per.
Smuggler's Hope: Successfully complete 6 Ramjet Field Tests from Soren Zaks.
Fan Club: In a single Tour, keep placing sidebets against Lyren Shok, then beat him in a Head-to-Head Rival race when he challenges you.
Racer Roulette: In Mystery Encounters featuring Biddy Blas, keep accepting his ever-increasing bets and then keep beating him in races. He will eventually give up and give you his Favour in the paddock.
Victorious Loser: In a single Tour, keep placing sidebets against Griff Halloran, then beat him in a Head-to-Head Rival race when he challenges you.
Unassuming Prodigy: Successfully complete 2 Precision Field Tests from Goli and 02-R0.
Silent Defiance: In a single Tour, keep placing sidebets against Sen Fira, then beat them in a Head-to-Head Rival race when they challenge you.
Underhanded Upperhand: During Mystery Encounters, pay for Malis Vazosk's mercenary services three times. On the third time, you'll unlock his Favour.
Second Chance: During Mystery Encounters, apply Katja Mox's handicaps and complete planets with them equipped.
Family Legacy: In a single Tour, keep placing sidebets against Ary Quill, then beat her in a Head-to-Head Rival race when she challenges you.
High Roller: In a single Tour, keep placing sidebets against Fola Kanjen, then beat her in a Head-to-Head Rival race when she challenges you.
Brutal Calm: Successfully complete two Battling Field Tests from Nik Skandaro.
Will Sawyer is a Guides Editor at GamesRadar+ with over five years of experience in writing online guides, news, and features, and has a BA (Hons) in Journalism. Starting as a freelancer, Will contributed to startmenu and Game Rant before joining the GamesRadar+ team in August 2021. Since then, he has written hundreds of guides about a huge range of games, with shooters and action games being his areas of expertise. Outside of writing about games, Will hops between multiplayer shooters with friends, such as Darktide and Helldivers 2, and delves into whatever has been on his backlog for far too long. He also tries to get through his never-ending Warhammer pile of shame of grey Tyranids, Aeldari, and Chaos Space Marines.
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