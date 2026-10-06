Best Star Wars Galactic Racer speeder to use

The best Star Wars Galactic Racer speeder type is largely down to personal preference as Landspeeders, Speeder Bikes, and Skim Speeders all feel quite different to pilot. Each have their own strengths, weaknesses, and unique drifting manoeuvres that have a substantial impact on how you take corners, so it's important to know how each one works and how best to spend your Tuning Points on permanent upgrades so that you can get the most out of them. Below you'll find a breakdown all three speeder types in Galactic Racer and how they stack up against each other.
Best speeder type in Star Wars Galactic Racer
Here's how I rank the three speeders in Star Wars Galactic Racer, so that you can gauge which one might be right for you:
Landspeeder: Large, stable, relatively robust, and handles corners well enough, especially with its standard Drift manoeuvre. It's the easiest and most intuitive of all the repulsorcraft to fly and can see you all the way through to the end with the right upgrades. Spread your permanent upgrades across all six speeder stats fairly evenly for a balanced but adaptable starting build for each tour, though you may want to put more points into Cornering, Afterburners, and Drift for great handling.
Speeder Bike: Small, fragile, and twitchy but with good acceleration, bikes are the nippiest of the speeders. Their turning circle isn't great, though Kinetic Burst helps you perform tighter turns and provides a burst of speed when you straighten up. They can be difficult to control but master using Kinetic Burst and you can race ahead of the competition. To mitigate some of the drawbacks of Speeder Bikes and make them more forgiving, I recommend putting upgrade points into Cornering and Resilience, but you could also play to its strengths and focus on Afterburners and Drift.
Skim Speeder: Maintains high speeds with smooth and wide cornering which can be tricky on certain tracks, though turning on a Knife Edge allows for sharper cornering. I found the Skim Speeder to be the most difficult to repulorcraft type to pilot as it requires you to take wider racing lines to maintain speed. That takes some getting used to, but it doesn't make the speeder bad by any means. Put permanent upgrade points into Drift and Cornering to play to its strengths and a put at least a couple into Afterburners to help with its acceleration and boost.
It's important to bear in mind that there is an element of personal preference when it comes to choosing the best speeder type too, so while I like the default Landspeeder the most, I still highly recommend that you unlock the Speeder Bike and Skim Speeder to give them a shot.
How to unlock the Speeder Bike and Skim Speeder in Star Wars Galactic Racer
To unlock the Speeder Bike and Skim Speeder, you just need to earn sufficient Tuning Points and then spend them on the speeder type you want to unlock on the Vehicle Select screen at the start of a Tour:
Speeder Bike = 10 Tuning Points to unlock
Skim Speeder = 20 Tuning Points to unlock
Earn Tuning Points by finishing races:
Finish a Race in any position to get 1 Tuning Point
Finish an Eliminator in the top 3 to get 4 Tuning Points
So, make sure you pick plenty of Races and Eliminators during your Tours to quickly rack up Tuning Points. Then you'll be able to unlock the rest of the speeders and pick your favorite at the start of every Tour. Tuning Points are also used to permanently upgrade the stats of your speeders, so be sure to level them up between Tours all the way to Level 15 too for permanent improvements.
Will Sawyer is a Guides Editor at GamesRadar+ with over five years of experience in writing online guides, news, and features, and has a BA (Hons) in Journalism. Starting as a freelancer, Will contributed to startmenu and Game Rant before joining the GamesRadar+ team in August 2021. Since then, he has written hundreds of guides about a huge range of games, with shooters and action games being his areas of expertise. Outside of writing about games, Will hops between multiplayer shooters with friends, such as Darktide and Helldivers 2, and delves into whatever has been on his backlog for far too long. He also tries to get through his never-ending Warhammer pile of shame of grey Tyranids, Aeldari, and Chaos Space Marines.
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