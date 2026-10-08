How to play Star Wars Galactic Racer on Amazon Luna

Playing Star Wars Galactic Racer via Amazon Luna is very simple, but requires you to already have a Prime membership. Complicating matters further is that this title is only available on Luna as a streaming game using its cloud gaming services, and those are only available in certain countries, mostly in North America and Europe. But, if you meet all the requirements, it's a good way to try out Galactic Racer, effectively for free as part of your existing Prime subscription. Here's how it all works.
How to stream Galactic Racer using Amazon Luna and Prime
To play Galactic Racer using Amazon Luna, you need to have access to a device that can run Amazon Luna, such as a PC or mobile device; a stable and ideally high-speed internet connection; and live in and have a Prime subscription based in one of the following countries - these are the only countries where a Prime membership includes access to Amazon Luna's cloud gaming services:
North America: Canada, United States
Europe: Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom
If you have an active Prime membership based in one of the above countries, all you need to do is open Amazon Luna, log in using your Prime account, and then find Star Wars Galactic Racer on the service. You can then press the 'play now' button, and the game will begin streaming to your PC.
When streaming Galactic Racer on Amazon Luna, you get access to everything in the game except for the various multiplayer modes. That means you can still play the runs-based single-player campaign, Scenarios which let you play a short tour to try different Racer Styles, and Arcade time trials. It's worth mentioning that, from messing around with it for a few minutes, the streaming quality on Amazon Luna is pretty good but can be low-res and stutter if your connection quality and internet speed isn't great.
Regardless, it's still a great opportunity to play most of Star Wars Galactic Racer without paying full price (it's effectively for free if you already have a Prime subscription too). Sink a few hours in and then you can decide whether to buy the full game for better performance and online multiplayer – although, as far as I'm aware, there's no way to transfer your progress.
Will Sawyer is a Guides Editor at GamesRadar+ with over five years of experience in writing online guides, news, and features, and has a BA (Hons) in Journalism. Starting as a freelancer, Will contributed to startmenu and Game Rant before joining the GamesRadar+ team in August 2021. Since then, he has written hundreds of guides about a huge range of games, with shooters and action games being his areas of expertise. Outside of writing about games, Will hops between multiplayer shooters with friends, such as Darktide and Helldivers 2, and delves into whatever has been on his backlog for far too long. He also tries to get through his never-ending Warhammer pile of shame of grey Tyranids, Aeldari, and Chaos Space Marines.
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