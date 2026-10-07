Star Wars Galactic Racer introduces "the best Glup Shitto ever," an annoying little dude who'll blow up your vehicle for fun, and fans love him: "George Lucas would shed a tear"

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"His voice is one of the greatest voices I've ever heard in a Star Wars thing"

Star Wars Galactic Racer Biddy Blas talking to Shade.
(Image credit: Secret Mode, Fuse Games)

The hierarchy of power in the Glup Shittoverse is about to change as Star Wars: Galactic Racer's Biddy Blas is proving to be an incredibly obnoxious fan favorite.

Even as someone who saw The Rise of Skywalker and had my interest in anything Star Wars immediately leave my body due to how bad it was… I still love all of the little freaks found in the world. The Salacious B Crumb, Sy Snootles, Klaud. And thanks to the joys of podracing, Star Wars: Galactic Racer is prime Glup Shitto territory, with one of the all-time greats – racing legend Ben Quadinaros – returning to the fray.

However, even with the return of the most beloved and iconic Star Wars character ever conceived, a new contender to the throne has emerged in the form of an original character built specifically for Galactic Racer, Biddy Blas. Now, Mr. Blas has the appearance of a stout little guy with an alligator face wearing a sick racing helmet, which is already a banger, but his true claim to being peak comes when he speaks.

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Mr. Biddy Blas speaks in Huttese in an incredibly obnoxious tone. You can't understand what this guy is saying without subtitles and you just know he's the worst. Hell, he can (and will) blow up your vehicle for fun if you let him. And yet there's something so entrancing about him.

Naturally, fans were quick to take to him, with one Twitter user saying "everyone meet Biddy Blas your new favourite Glup Shitto from Galactic Racer," while others are already answering him as their all-time favorite – calling him "the best Glup Shitto ever".

Meanwhile another says, "His voice is one of the greatest voices I've ever heard in a Star Wars thing," adding: "I have to imagine George Lucas would shed a tear faced with someone who perfectly understood his assignment for a change."

Blas is voiced by Richard Summers-Calvert, who had roles in 007 First Light and Total War: Warhammer 3, but may perhaps be better known as British indie wrestler Charles Crowley.

However, the gospel of Biddy Blas was foretold to us. Speaking to GamesRadar+ at Gamescom 2026, Nathaniel Daw, the narrative director at Fuse Games, said that he loves Biddy the most out of the cast, describing him as "a short, angry little alien who just gets really angry all the time. He's a bad loser and he's a worse winner." And I'd say that lines up with the hero we see today.

Star Wars: Galactic Racer Metacritic score makes it one of the best-rated Star Wars games of all time, beating every Battlefront title.

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Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
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Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

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