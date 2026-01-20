Dave Filoni's Star Wars movie is reportedly on the backburner for now, but it would have brought back Skeleton Crew characters alongside familiar faces from The Mandalorian and Ahsoka

Dave Filoni's Star Wars movie isn't just bringing together characters from the Mando-verse – familiar faces from 2024's Skeleton Crew are reportedly also involved, although it looks like we won't see the film for a while.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie is now on the back burner, but would have seen characters from Skeleton Crew, as well as The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka, team up against Grand Admiral Thrawn.

The untitled film was first announced at Star Wars Celebration in 2023 and was reported to take place between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens. "Because I've been writing [Ahsoka season 2], things have clicked, and I have a much better idea about where things are going to go," he said of the movie back in 2024. "I will say, I have an opening I really like quite a bit, I'm very excited about it for that picture. I'm excited about the potential of just doing it."

Filoni, previously Lucasfilm's chief creative officer, is now co-president of the studio with Lynwen Brennan. The pair is taking over from Kathleen Kennedy, who was at the helm for 14 years after taking over when Disney acquired Star Wars in 2012.

The Mandalorian and Grogu and Star Wars: Starfighter are the next big-screen offerings from Lucasfilm, with Jon Favreau and Shawn Levy on directing duties. While the former is a continuation of the hit Disney Plus series, Starfighter is an original story featuring all-new characters played by Ryan Gosling, Matt Smith, and Mia Goth.

The Mandalorian and Grogu arrives in theaters on May 22, with Star Wars: Starfighter following on May 28, 2027. Check out our guide to the other upcoming Star Wars movies and shows for more from the galaxy far, far away.