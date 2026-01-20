Dave Filoni's Star Wars movie is reportedly on the backburner for now, but it would have brought back Skeleton Crew characters alongside familiar faces from The Mandalorian and Ahsoka

News
By published

New details have emerged about Dave Filoni's upcoming Star Wars movie

Dave Filoni
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dave Filoni's Star Wars movie isn't just bringing together characters from the Mando-verse – familiar faces from 2024's Skeleton Crew are reportedly also involved, although it looks like we won't see the film for a while.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie is now on the back burner, but would have seen characters from Skeleton Crew, as well as The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka, team up against Grand Admiral Thrawn.

TOPICS
Emily Garbutt
Entertainment Writer

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.