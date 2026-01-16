New Lucasfilm bosses are "very much onboard" with a new Star Wars trilogy taking us into 2030

Kathleen Kennedy has hinted what's next for Lucasfilm

With the news that Kathleen Kennedy is stepping down as Lucasfilm president, plenty of updates on the Star Wars galaxy have also been revealed.

One of the most exciting is that new Lucasfilm bosses Dave Filoni and Lynwen Brennan are fully behind the brand new trilogy from Simon Kinberg.

