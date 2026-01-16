New Lucasfilm bosses are "very much onboard" with a new Star Wars trilogy taking us into 2030

With the news that Kathleen Kennedy is stepping down as Lucasfilm president, plenty of updates on the Star Wars galaxy have also been revealed.

One of the most exciting is that new Lucasfilm bosses Dave Filoni and Lynwen Brennan are fully behind the brand new trilogy from Simon Kinberg.

"I know that Dave and Lynwen are very much on board with what Simon's doing, and that would be a new trilogy," Kennedy told Deadline. "In the timeline of things, that takes you well into 2030 plus. So that's really what's up next."

Not much is known about the new trilogy, but Kinberg has previously said that Andor is an inspiration. "There's a ton of wildly talented folks that want to do great work," Kinberg commented. "I was super inspired and just sort of awestruck by what Tony Gilroy did with Andor. I thought that was about as good of science fiction storytelling as you can do in any franchise."

It's not totally clear if Kinberg's movies would be considered Episodes 10-12 of the Star Wars saga or not; however, the trilogy might feature Rey. News on Rey's upcoming solo movie has been very slow since it was announced.

Next up for Star Wars is The Mandalorian and Grogu, which arrives this May 22. It will be followed by Star Wars: Starfighter in 2027, which stars Ryan Gosling, Matt Smith, and Mia Goth.

For everything else the galaxy far, far away has in store, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows.