Simon Kinberg cites Andor as his inspiration for the new Star Wars trilogy

It's been a while since a story gripped Star Wars fans with the same intensity as the one involving Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) had to tell. Now, after his prequel series ended on its incredible second season, another creative in the galaxy far, far away has spoken out about the impact it left on him and his plans for the future. Speaking to Nerdtropolis about his untitled Star Wars trilogy, Kinberg talked about other stories that we'll see before his finally gets revealed.

“There’s a ton of wildly talented folks that want to do great work,” Kinberg said. “I was super inspired and just sort of awestruck by what Tony Gilroy did with Andor. I thought that was about as good of science fiction storytelling as you can do in any franchise.”

Looking to that Emmy-nominated show as a stepping off point should certainly reassure fans and suggest that he has something exciting stored away, but even now it sounds like he's still in the "pinch-me" phase of the process. “It’s not even a dream come true—I couldn’t have dreamed it,” he explained. “Just to be told there’d be more movies would have been unbelievable. To be allowed on the set of any of them was already a dream. My enthusiasm only grows with working on and around it."

While there's minimal detail on just what Kinberg's planned trilogy will include, what we do know is that it'll take place after the events of Rise of Skywalker. Kinberg will both pen and produce the new trilogy, which is confirmed to see the return of Daisy Ridley as Rey Skywalker. Use the force and check out every other Star Wars project coming down the pipe here.