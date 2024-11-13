There are reportedly multiple Rey Star Wars projects in the works: "She is the most valuable cinematic asset"

Daisy Ridley's Rey is set to be the cornerstone of the Star Wars cinematic universe, according to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter.

While a solo movie starring the Jedi is in development, it recently lost its writer (Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight), meaning it's unclear when it will make it to the big screen.

But, a new Star Wars trilogy is in the works, and, according to this report, it will feature Rey. So will multiple other movies that are in development, though there are no details on which ones these may be. "She is the most valuable cinematic asset, in some ways maybe the only one, Star Wars has right now," a source told THR.

The upcoming Rey movie is directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and will be set 15 years after The Rise of Skywalker. "It's exciting, because there are lots of discoveries to be had, and that is going to continue to be a creative conversation," Ridley previously told GamesRadar+ of the solo movie.

The new trilogy, meanwhile, will be developed by Simon Kinberg. Aside from Rey's reported involvement, there are no details on what the movies will be about – though they don't seem to be a continuation of the Skywalker Saga.

The next Star Wars movie to hit theaters will be The Mandalorian & Grogu, which will pick up after The Mandalorian season 3. It's due out on May 22, 2026.

Next up for Star Wars is Skeleton Crew, a Disney Plus show starring Jude Law, which will release on December 3 in the US and December 4 in the UK.