Daisy Ridley teases her Star Wars comeback as Rey: "There are lots of discoveries to be had"

Rey is (almost) back. At Star Wars Celebration 2023, it was announced that Daisy Ridley would be reprising her role as the Jedi in a brand new film set after The Rise of Skywalker.

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is set to direct, and the movie will see Rey trying to restart a new Jedi Order. At the moment, though, further details are very much under wraps.

We sat down with Ridley to talk all about her new film Young Woman and the Sea, which sees her play Gertrude "Trudy" Ederle, the first woman to swim the English Channel. Of course, we had to ask her about her long-awaited Star Wars comeback, too, and what sort of approach Rey might be taking to rebuilding the Jedi Order – though, naturally, Ridley couldn't say too much at this early stage.

"It's exciting, because there are lots of discoveries to be had, and that is going to continue to be a creative conversation. And I'm very excited to see," she tells us. Very mysterious…

Along with the Rey movie, Star Wars also has a Mandalorian movie in the works, aptly titled The Mandalorian & Grogu, along with a Dave Filoni movie that will tie the Disney Plus shows together, and a film from James Mangold set far in the past about the origins of the Force.

Next up for Star Wars is The Acolyte, which arrives in a double season premiere this June 4 in the US and June 5 in the UK. Skeleton Crew is also set to release on Disney Plus this year.

Young Woman and the Sea, meanwhile, is released in select UK cinemas this May 31. You can keep up to date with all of the year's releases with our guide to 2024's biggest movie release dates.