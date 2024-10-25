18 months after it was first announced, Star Wars’ Rey movie has lost another writer – the creator of Peaky Blinders

18 months after it was first announced, Star Wars’ Rey movie has lost another writer.

The untitled Rey feature, starring Daisy Ridley as the Jedi in a post-Rise of Skywalker adventure, is reportedly looking for someone else to pen the script. As per Puck, Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight won’t be moving forward with the project. That follows the previous departures of Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson.

The outlet suggests the Rey movie, which would have likely been penciled in for Lucasfilm’s December 18, 2026 calendar spot, might now struggle to hit its release date.

First unveiled at Star Wars Celebration 2023, the movie (still directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy) will see Rey attempt to restart the Jedi Order 15 years after the events of Episode 9.

"It's exciting, because there are lots of discoveries to be had, and that is going to continue to be a creative conversation," Ridley told GamesRadar+ earlier this year.

Speaking to CNN this past January, director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinroy said, "I'm very thrilled about the project because I think what we're about to create is something very special." Obaid-Chinroy added, "We’re in 2024 now, and it’s about time that we had a woman come forward to shape a story in a galaxy far, far away."

Hopefully, there is better news for the other Star Wars movies currently in the works. The Mandalorian and Grogu movie, per Puck, has wrapped filming. A James Mangold-directed movie, set thousands of years prior to the events of the original trilogy, is also happening alongside a "Mando-verse" feature directed by Dave Filoni.

For more, check out the latest upcoming Star Wars movies in a galaxy far, far away and our guide to the Star Wars timeline.