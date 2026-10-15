GTA 6 launch trailer shows a more intimate Jason and Lucia as fans struggle to believe it's real: "I thought I would never live this moment"

The GTA 6 launch trailer is here, formally ushering in the next era of Grand Theft Auto after more than a decade post-GTA 5.
Rockstar shared the new trailer earlier today, "featuring the debut of 'Flower in a Hurricane' from original score composers Justice feat. Tame Impala, SZA, and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard."
The short trailer sees the dual protagonists, Jason and Lucia, open up about their struggles. Jason notably sports long hair for much of the trailer; in the opening seconds, he discusses the obstacles he's faced after a less-than-glamorous military departure. Lucia is seen sporting a monitoring anklet during an intimate shower scene, and at one point wonders, "Are we gonna be OK" amid a storm of crime.
Rockstar was in a very helicopter mood with this trailer. One helicopter crashes behind an assault rifle-toting Jason, Lucia rides another through the streets with a grenade launcher in hand, and in a third sequence a chopper is shown carrying a chained load of (presumably stolen) cargo through the city like a wrecking ball, shattering a row of windows on another building. A once-again short-haired Jason emerges from a helicopter in the next shot, only to cut to him and Lucia jumping off a roof into some sort of hotel pool.
"Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them," reads the video description. "But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a criminal conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida — forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive."
The early response from Grand Theft Auto fans is unsurprisingly enormous, with millions piling into Rockstar's accounts across social media. The trailer crossed 1 million views on YouTube in about half an hour, if you can trust overwhelmed metrics. In the comments, GTA 6 hopefuls express disbelief at finally having a launch trailer in their hands. "I thought I would never live this moment," reads one top comment.
"We are really at the finish line!!!" says another fan.
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Grand Theft Auto 6 is out November 19 on PS5 and Xbox Series X. The launch trailer was captured on PS5, with a clear PlayStation marketing push bookending it.
As if you needed another reminder of why GTA 6 took so long, it has a realistic sweat system that makes Jason and Lucia perspire based on how hard they dance.