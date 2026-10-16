The Last of Us directors used to say "nobody" was making "character-driven survival action games" like them – just don't tell that to Resident Evil

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"If we can do what we do with Uncharted with this other genre - nobody's doing that"

Ellie and Joel in a car in The Last of Us.
(Image credit: Sony)

Before The Last of Us, "nobody" was making games like it, according to its game director - although that's definitely not the case anymore.

Speaking to OPM way back in 2012, before the original release of The Last of Us, game director Bruce Straley explained how Naughty Dog arrived at what would become its magnum opus. "It pretty much fell in our laps, that no one else is doing character-driven survival action games," he says. "That's really what it came down to. And we love that genre - we love playing it, we love watching it, we're influenced by it."

The goal in the early 2010s, Straley says, was to find out "if we can do what we do with Uncharted with this other genre - nobody's doing that." Neil Druckmann - now studio head at Naughty Dog and previously writer and creative director on The Last of Us - explains that "when you look at film, or comics, or any other medium that deals with this content, it's all about the characters. It's all about the pressures of the world forcing them to make really difficult decisions, and you learn something about who we are as human beings."

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According to Straley and Druckmann, that's something that games weren't really pushing. Clearly, the Resident Evil series had existed for a long time before Ellie and Joel got on the scene, but Druckmann argues "no one [was] approaching it from the character side. It's all campy, over-the-top violence."

Whether or not you agree with the idea that Naughty Dog was doing something entirely new, what's undeniable is that the impact The Last of Us had means it's certainly not the case that this is an underused genre. The Plague Tale and Dying Light series, as well as Days Gone, both certainly pay attention to character within their apocalyptic worlds.

Elsewhere, the new Tomb Raider trilogy, as well as God of War and Ragnarok, borrow heavily from Naughty Dog's design. And ironically, the Resident Evil remakes certainly seem to have learned some lessons from the games they originally inspired.

"We're not done with The Last of Us": Neil Druckmann confirms Naughty Dog has "a couple projects in the works," even if the TV show is ending

Ali Jones
Ali Jones
Managing Editor, News

I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for news, shaping the news strategy across the team. I started my journalistic career while getting my degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick, where I also worked as Games Editor on the student newspaper, The Boar. Since then, I've run the news sections at PCGamesN and Kotaku UK, and also regularly contributed to PC Gamer. As you might be able to tell, PC is my platform of choice, so you can regularly find me playing League of Legends or Steam's latest indie hit.

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