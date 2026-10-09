Former Last of Us and Uncharted 4 dev has "good and bad" thoughts about Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, but he's glad "someone is taking big risks on art like that"

It can be difficult to enjoy forms of art when you know too much about the process. Once you've seen behind the curtain, it's hard to go back to just being a fan. A former developer from Naughty Dog had the same struggle for a while, but now he's able to appreciate the studio's output as an audience-member again, making him quite excited for Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.
Speaking on Kiwi Talkz (below), Matt Radford, an ex-senior VFX artist who worked on The Last of Us and Uncharted 4, discusses getting to simply be a player of Naughty Dog's releases. "I'm definitely so far removed from Naughty Dog that I definitely will play Intergalactic and just get to have a good time," he says.
"There's no way there's not something captivating going on there," he predicts. "Of course I have my opinions, I have my thoughts – good and bad – but to be honest, I'm just so happy that the institution that is Naughty Dog is still going, and that someone is taking big risks on art like that on a really high level."
The company's batting average is certainly high, and there aren't many teams operating at such a level in the triple-A space right now. Naughty Dog has creative freedom to take big swings, and generally speaking, those swings continue to pay off.
Radford mentions that financial headwinds are more volatile right now, and you have looming questions around profitability. He points to CD Projekt Red as another example of a studio that's continually making bigger releases because each one's done well on the market. Since working on Nathan Drake's last adventure and Joel and Ellie's quest across the US, Radford had stints at Sony Santa Monica, Riot Games and Epic games, giving him a pretty rounded understanding of the industry at that scale.
In a time when layoffs are commonplace, Naughty Dog is one of the few places you don't hear much about in terms of potential restructuring. Whether that holds going into Intergalactic is another question.
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Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
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