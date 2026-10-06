I'm building the ultimate GTA 6 setup this Prime Day, these are the gadgets in my cart

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If you're looking for the DualSense Edge, your out of luck (Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson) I can totally appreciate that if you want a bit more controller for your money on PS5, you want the official PS5 pro controller, especially since it's the only one on the platform that will give you haptic feedback. Annoyingly, Sony is playing hardball and across all of the retailers, there are no DualSense Edge discounts. Sorry about that, but rest assured I'll be checking as Prime Day continues on over the next few days.

Looking for new speakers? (Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson) These aren't on sale, but if you're looking for a more affordable sound system ahead of GTA 6's launch, I can recommend the Logitech Z407 2.1 setup. These are our favorite computer speakers, and while they aren't discounted, they hold a whole lot of value for gamers connecting up to different platforms. These are ones I use every day, so I can vouch for them, especially if you want good sound quality on a budget. Logitech Z407 speakers: $115 at Amazon

Oh, and um, here's the game (Image credit: Rockstar) Maybe I should have said before now but no GTA 6 setup is complete without the actual game itself, so if you're yet to pre-order, here's Amazon selling you a code in the box if you don't want to buy directly from Sony or Microsoft. GTA 6 pre-order: $79.99 at Amazon

To OLED or not to OLED, that is the question (Image credit: Rockstar) A game that looks as good as this one might be motivating you to look for a new gaming display, and personally, I don't think TVs and monitors get any better than OLEDs. There's only one problem: OLEDs are expensive, and with extremely high refresh rates that surpass what the PS5 and Xbox can do, maybe they're overkill for GTA 6 unless you're waiting for the PC release. If you are looking to go OLED on GTA 6, I don't blame you, but here's my buying advice as someone who shopped around and saved up for one for years before I managed to get one. Don't automatically go for the most up-to-date model. Especially on the LG side of things, annual updates are incremental at best, so if you're still able to get one from a few generations ago at a more reasonable price, you probably aren't going to miss out on much. For example, the LG OLED C4, which I have, is a stunningly good TV with a 144Hz refresh rate - more than enough for me to harness it for high frame rate PC gaming. It's somehow still available at Amazon despite the current gen being the C6. I'd recommend the 55-inch model, which is available for $1,195 - that's about $200 more than I paid for it about a year and a half ago, but it's a good price for this size. Alternatively, if you want the C6 but you're not massively fussed about the size, go for the 42-inch model, which is somehow cheaper at $999. LG OLED C4 55-inch: $1,195 at Amazon

LG OLED C6 42-inch: $999.99 at Amazon If neither of these float your boat, there are also loads of OLED monitors out there?

I was going to ask if you wanted to play GTA 6 in VR, but nevermind (Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson) I had this whole post planned where I was going to tell you that if you harnessed the power of PSVR 2's cinematic mode, you could play GTA 6 in VR - which would also be a perfect solution for when your family members, partner, or flatmates needed to use the TV and you didn't want to stop playing the game. Annoyingly, PSVR 2 seems to be so low on stock that you can hardly buy it anywhere, and if you can, it's way, way above price and will probably be a pre-owned version anyway. I even checked PlayStation's Direct retailer and in the US, the headset isn't even listed as far as I can see. I'll keep checking for stock because I do think it'd be amazing to play this game in VR with tiny OLED displays booting it into your eyeballs, but I don't recommend buying the headset at higher than its $399 price.

PS5 players, I see you (Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson) There are loads of pro controller options for Xbox gamers, but surprisingly few for PS5 - especially when it comes to ones that don't break the bank. The Razer Wolverine V2 Pro is a bit older now - so much so that Razer has literally just announced the V4 Pro for Xbox- but that means it's one of the most deal-prone PS5 pro controllers you can find. It's currently seeing a discount down from its $215 original price (which, to be fair, we never see it at these days) down to $134. Razer Wolverine V2 Pro: $134.99 at Amazon

The hunt for PS5 SSDs isn't going so well (Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson) As I mentioned before, the PS5 SSD market is in flames. If I were you, I'd look at any of these at Amazon that you feel are appealing to your budget if you really need the extra storage space. If it's not an absolute must for you though, I'd avoid buying one at all right now - seriously, the prices are just that bad. If I had to pick a favorite, it'd be this Acer Predator GM7 1TB drive, which is going for $159.99 in a Prime Day deal. Just remember that you'll need a heatsink for it because these types of drives generate a lot of heat and if you don't keep them cool, you'll do damage to it and the internals of your console. I've linked to my favorite heatsink below too. Thankfully, that's actually at a genuinely low cost. Acer Predator GM7 1TB: $159.99 at Amazon

Sabrent PS5 SSD Heatsink: $11.89 at Amazon

On a similar note, here's a more budget-friendly controller for Xbox players (Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson) Again, this will be one for Xbox players first and foremost, but if you're looking for an Xbox controller that's a bit more friendly on your wallet, the GameSir G7 Pro is definitely, definitely worth looking at. This is one of the best value gamepads on the shelves currently, and it'd be the perfect companion for exploring Vice City. GameSir G7 Pro: $79.99 $63.99 at Amazon

While I look for storage, here's an excellent mid-range headset for you (Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson) Let's say you don't have the money to afford the pricey, top-of-the-line SteelSeries headset I mentioned above, but you want something a bit more premium than the budget option. I'd turn to the Fractal Scape, a gaming headset with a very comfortable, high-end, and feature-rich feel to it. It's seeing a $30 saving at a bunch of retailers at the moment, and since it's one I use almost daily, it's a headset I very much recommend. Fractal Scape: $199.99 $169.99 at Amazon

It's a horrible time to go looking for extra storage but I'll do my best (Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson) I wouldn't blame you if storage space was a worry with GTA 6 coming up. It's amazing how one big game can start to eat up the little console storage we have as standard, and even if GTA 6 is the only game you might care about for a while, it's still good to have a bit of spare. Unfortunately, you couldn't think of a worse time to shop for a spare PS5 SSD because AI companies are stealing all of the world's supply and consumer prices have skyrocketed. That said, bear with me, I'm going to see what bargains I can find on some internal or external SSDs this Prime Day.

The controller I'd recommend for Xbox players (Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson) If you're going to be playing GTA 6 on an Xbox console, I'd shoot for the Nacon Revolution X Unlimited as your controller pick. It's probably my favorite feature-rich, premium Xbox controller, and with its current price being down to $149.99 at Best Buy in its Xbox 360 Anniversary colorway, it's an absolute bargain. If you're sticking with Amazon for Prime Day, you can grab the original black colorway in a Big Deal Days discount, but it's not quite as low as Best Buy's. Nacon Revolution X Unlimited Anniversary Edition: $199.99 $149.99 at Best Buy

Nacon Revolution X Unlimited: $199.99 $169.99 at Amazon

Don't want to spend $300+ on a headset for GTA 6? (Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe) Allow me to introduce the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Omni's cheaper sibling. The Nova 3P sits at the bottom of SteelSeries' price ladder, and doesn't feature the hot-swappable batteries, easy multi-platform switching, or the top-grade Hi-Res audio of the Omni. It does, however, cost you a mere $59.99 this Prime Day. The wireless headset has dropped back to its record-low price at Woot this week, a fantastic rate I've only seen a handful of times this year so far. It's not going to be an upgrade if you already have an older headset that might have cost you between $100 and $200, but if you're currently relying on TV speakers and want something a little closer it will do the job particularly well for its price. SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3P | $109.99 $59.99 at Woot