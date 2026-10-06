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I'm building the ultimate GTA 6 setup this Prime Day, these are the gadgets in my cart

Your guide to GTA 6-ready upgrades

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GTA 6 games and accessories on a yellow background with Prime Day badge

(Image credit: Future)

1. Quick links

2. The setup

3. Live updates

GTA 6 is nearly upon us, and with just a few weeks left to build that ultimate setup Amazon's Prime Day couldn't have come at a better time. We've been waiting so patiently, for so long, it seems right to herald in this new era of GTA with something a little special. Whether you're wondering which TV will let that Xbox sparkle or finally giving in to the allure of the pro controller, there's plenty of kit out there designed to make your time in GTA 6 all the more satisfying.

Thankfully, the Prime Big Deals event is currently underway and I've been scouring the shelves for all the discounts that will make that first boot feel even more warm and fuzzy. From the best gaming TVs to the best sound systems, these are the Prime Day PS5 deals and Xbox savings I'd use to kit out the ultimate GTA 6 setup.

We're not just grabbing any old tat here, though. Oh no, these are discounts on the tech we've been hands on with and recommend every day. You'll find our absolute top picks just below, our favorite TV, controller, headset, and sound system also taking part in this week's Prime Day offers. Of course, we're still roaming those virtual aisles and you'll find all our latest picks further down the page.

Quick links

The setup so far

Hisense U7 55-inch
The TV
Save $94.26
Hisense U7 55-inch: was $694.25 now $599.99 at Amazon

Hisense TVs usually take the top spots of our budget round-ups, and while our absolute favorite model isn't discounted, this more advanced mini LED set is. A 14% discount brings it to just $10 off its lowest-ever price. Larger models are discounted too: the 65-inch and 75-inch versions are both half price, to their lowest-ever costs, though still cost more than the 55-inch version.

Hisense U7 review

View Deal
Scuf Omega
The controller
Save $33
Scuf Omega: was $219.99 now $186.99 at Amazon

If you're running on PS5, the Scuf Omega is going to be the Prime Day controller deal to beat ahead of GTA 6. It's taken its first ever discount and, while it's still pretty hefty, you're looking at a lower price compared to the Victrix Pro BFG and DualSense Edge here.

Scuf Omega review

View Deal
SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Omni
The headset
Save $40
SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Omni: was $399.99 now $359.99 at Amazon

Our absolute favorite gaming headset isn't cheap, even with this discount which brings it to its lowest-ever price. But it's the ultimate in personal gaming audio, so if your budget can reach, it's well worth picking up. Just note, only the blue option is reduced.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Omni

View Deal
Q Acoustics M20 HD
The sound system
Save $149.20
Q Acoustics M20 HD: was $878.20 now $729 at Amazon

Our overall favorite sound system for gaming is the Q Acoustics M20 HD, which works just as well for either console (as it does for your TV or PC). It's enjoying a rare discount down to what seems to be its lowest price so far, so grab that $150 saving while you can.

Q Acoustics M20 HD review

View Deal

Live updates

If you're looking for the DualSense Edge, your out of luck

DualSense Edge review image showing the controller next to the original DualSense in Nova Pink

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

I can totally appreciate that if you want a bit more controller for your money on PS5, you want the official PS5 pro controller, especially since it's the only one on the platform that will give you haptic feedback.

Annoyingly, Sony is playing hardball and across all of the retailers, there are no DualSense Edge discounts. Sorry about that, but rest assured I'll be checking as Prime Day continues on over the next few days.

Looking for new speakers?

A Logitech Z407 review image showing the right satellite speaker with the control puck

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

These aren't on sale, but if you're looking for a more affordable sound system ahead of GTA 6's launch, I can recommend the Logitech Z407 2.1 setup. These are our favorite computer speakers, and while they aren't discounted, they hold a whole lot of value for gamers connecting up to different platforms. These are ones I use every day, so I can vouch for them, especially if you want good sound quality on a budget.

Logitech Z407 speakers: $115 at Amazon

Oh, and um, here's the game

GTA 6

(Image credit: Rockstar)

Maybe I should have said before now but no GTA 6 setup is complete without the actual game itself, so if you're yet to pre-order, here's Amazon selling you a code in the box if you don't want to buy directly from Sony or Microsoft.

GTA 6 pre-order: $79.99 at Amazon

To OLED or not to OLED, that is the question

Lucia tries to choose between two dresses in GTA 6

(Image credit: Rockstar)

A game that looks as good as this one might be motivating you to look for a new gaming display, and personally, I don't think TVs and monitors get any better than OLEDs.

There's only one problem: OLEDs are expensive, and with extremely high refresh rates that surpass what the PS5 and Xbox can do, maybe they're overkill for GTA 6 unless you're waiting for the PC release.

If you are looking to go OLED on GTA 6, I don't blame you, but here's my buying advice as someone who shopped around and saved up for one for years before I managed to get one. Don't automatically go for the most up-to-date model. Especially on the LG side of things, annual updates are incremental at best, so if you're still able to get one from a few generations ago at a more reasonable price, you probably aren't going to miss out on much.

For example, the LG OLED C4, which I have, is a stunningly good TV with a 144Hz refresh rate - more than enough for me to harness it for high frame rate PC gaming. It's somehow still available at Amazon despite the current gen being the C6. I'd recommend the 55-inch model, which is available for $1,195 - that's about $200 more than I paid for it about a year and a half ago, but it's a good price for this size.

Alternatively, if you want the C6 but you're not massively fussed about the size, go for the 42-inch model, which is somehow cheaper at $999.

LG OLED C4 55-inch: $1,195 at Amazon
LG OLED C6 42-inch: $999.99 at Amazon

If neither of these float your boat, there are also loads of OLED monitors out there?

I was going to ask if you wanted to play GTA 6 in VR, but nevermind

PSVR 2&#039;s controllers behind PSVR 2 on a gaming desk

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

I had this whole post planned where I was going to tell you that if you harnessed the power of PSVR 2's cinematic mode, you could play GTA 6 in VR - which would also be a perfect solution for when your family members, partner, or flatmates needed to use the TV and you didn't want to stop playing the game.

Annoyingly, PSVR 2 seems to be so low on stock that you can hardly buy it anywhere, and if you can, it's way, way above price and will probably be a pre-owned version anyway.

I even checked PlayStation's Direct retailer and in the US, the headset isn't even listed as far as I can see. I'll keep checking for stock because I do think it'd be amazing to play this game in VR with tiny OLED displays booting it into your eyeballs, but I don't recommend buying the headset at higher than its $399 price.

PS5 players, I see you

Razer Wolverine V2 Pro review image with the controller lying down on a table with the RGB light strips on blue

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

There are loads of pro controller options for Xbox gamers, but surprisingly few for PS5 - especially when it comes to ones that don't break the bank. The Razer Wolverine V2 Pro is a bit older now - so much so that Razer has literally just announced the V4 Pro for Xbox- but that means it's one of the most deal-prone PS5 pro controllers you can find.

It's currently seeing a discount down from its $215 original price (which, to be fair, we never see it at these days) down to $134.

Razer Wolverine V2 Pro: $134.99 at Amazon

The hunt for PS5 SSDs isn't going so well

WD Black SN850P close up in the hand

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

As I mentioned before, the PS5 SSD market is in flames. If I were you, I'd look at any of these at Amazon that you feel are appealing to your budget if you really need the extra storage space. If it's not an absolute must for you though, I'd avoid buying one at all right now - seriously, the prices are just that bad.

If I had to pick a favorite, it'd be this Acer Predator GM7 1TB drive, which is going for $159.99 in a Prime Day deal. Just remember that you'll need a heatsink for it because these types of drives generate a lot of heat and if you don't keep them cool, you'll do damage to it and the internals of your console. I've linked to my favorite heatsink below too. Thankfully, that's actually at a genuinely low cost.

Acer Predator GM7 1TB: $159.99 at Amazon
Sabrent PS5 SSD Heatsink: $11.89 at Amazon

On a similar note, here's a more budget-friendly controller for Xbox players

A GameSir G7 Pro controller being held by a reviewer

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

Again, this will be one for Xbox players first and foremost, but if you're looking for an Xbox controller that's a bit more friendly on your wallet, the GameSir G7 Pro is definitely, definitely worth looking at. This is one of the best value gamepads on the shelves currently, and it'd be the perfect companion for exploring Vice City.

GameSir G7 Pro: $79.99 $63.99 at Amazon

While I look for storage, here's an excellent mid-range headset for you

A reviewer holding the Fractal Scape

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

Let's say you don't have the money to afford the pricey, top-of-the-line SteelSeries headset I mentioned above, but you want something a bit more premium than the budget option. I'd turn to the Fractal Scape, a gaming headset with a very comfortable, high-end, and feature-rich feel to it. It's seeing a $30 saving at a bunch of retailers at the moment, and since it's one I use almost daily, it's a headset I very much recommend.

Fractal Scape: $199.99 $169.99 at Amazon

It's a horrible time to go looking for extra storage but I'll do my best

Verbatim Vi7000G in a reviewer&#039;s hand above an open PS5 M.2 slot

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

I wouldn't blame you if storage space was a worry with GTA 6 coming up. It's amazing how one big game can start to eat up the little console storage we have as standard, and even if GTA 6 is the only game you might care about for a while, it's still good to have a bit of spare.

Unfortunately, you couldn't think of a worse time to shop for a spare PS5 SSD because AI companies are stealing all of the world's supply and consumer prices have skyrocketed. That said, bear with me, I'm going to see what bargains I can find on some internal or external SSDs this Prime Day.

The controller I'd recommend for Xbox players

A reviewer holding the Nacon RXU 360 Edition

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

If you're going to be playing GTA 6 on an Xbox console, I'd shoot for the Nacon Revolution X Unlimited as your controller pick. It's probably my favorite feature-rich, premium Xbox controller, and with its current price being down to $149.99 at Best Buy in its Xbox 360 Anniversary colorway, it's an absolute bargain.

If you're sticking with Amazon for Prime Day, you can grab the original black colorway in a Big Deal Days discount, but it's not quite as low as Best Buy's.

Nacon Revolution X Unlimited Anniversary Edition: $199.99 $149.99 at Best Buy
Nacon Revolution X Unlimited: $199.99 $169.99 at Amazon

Don't want to spend $300+ on a headset for GTA 6?

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 wireless headsets in purple and white on a white desk

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

Allow me to introduce the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Omni's cheaper sibling. The Nova 3P sits at the bottom of SteelSeries' price ladder, and doesn't feature the hot-swappable batteries, easy multi-platform switching, or the top-grade Hi-Res audio of the Omni. It does, however, cost you a mere $59.99 this Prime Day.

The wireless headset has dropped back to its record-low price at Woot this week, a fantastic rate I've only seen a handful of times this year so far. It's not going to be an upgrade if you already have an older headset that might have cost you between $100 and $200, but if you're currently relying on TV speakers and want something a little closer it will do the job particularly well for its price.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3P | $109.99 $59.99 at Woot

One way to save on a GTA 6 Ultimate Edition pre-order

GTA 6 Vintage Vice City pack

(Image credit: Rockstar)

It's pretty difficult to shave cash off that GTA 6 pre-order these days, this is the biggest release of the decade after all. However, Costco members are in for a treat this week.

Members can grab four $25 gift cards for $79.99 all in. That has you covered for the $99.99 Ultimate Edition, all for $20 less than you'd pay usually. These kinds of gift card options are the only reliable way to get those numbers down ahead of release day, and this is one of the shiniest discounts on the web right now.

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