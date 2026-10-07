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Prime Day PS5 deals end today: the best console, game, and accessory savings I've found in the sale

Prime Day PS5 deals end at midnight

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PS5 consoles, games, and accessories on an orange background with Prime Day badge

(Image credit: Future)

1. Quick links

2. Best deals

3. Live updates

Prime Day PS5 deals are rolling on, and with a fresh day of savings come some casualties. I've seen a number of prices jumping back up the ladder this morning, including one of our top picks from earlier in the sale, Pragmata. That means things are certainly moving in Sony's world, if you see a price you like it's worth getting in there.

These offers officially close out at midnight tonight, but that's just the end of Prime Day PS5 deals as we know them today. In reality, we're likely to see a lot of these discounts repeated over the next few weeks as the run up to Black Friday PS5 deals intensifies.

Right now, there are plenty of offers still standing. First up, though, for those hunting down a PS5 console, there's very little chance of the devices themselves seeing any serious price cuts. 2026 has been plagued by inflated rates, which means the best way to buy a PS5 right now is to go refurbished via Sony itself. PS Direct has both disc and digital models for $100 less than their new MSRPs this week.

More of this year's Prime Day PS5 deals are going to serve those already with a console with the best PS5 accessories and the best PS5 games a lot better.

We prioritize value and performance in every gadget we feature, so this guide is free from cheap tat. Instead, we're focusing on the tech and games we've had in our own setups over the last few years and recommend everyday. Not only that, but we're concentrating our efforts around record-low (or the year's best) prices. That means you're getting Prime Day PS5 deals on the best tech at the best price.

Quick links

author
Tabitha Baker

I've been tracking Prime Day PS5 deals for years now, starting out originally as a Deals Editor at our sister site TechRadar, before moving over to GamesRadar+. That means I know where to spot the best prices, how much you should actually pay, and which games and gadgets are actually worth your time and money.

Currently playing: The Witcher 3 Remaster, PS5

Best Prime Day PS5 deals

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition (certified refurbished)
Save $100
PlayStation 5 Digital Edition (certified refurbished): was $599 now $499 at PlayStation Direct US

This is the only way to save on a Digital Edition PS5 at the moment, by grabbing a certified refurbished model from Sony. That drops the price from $599 to $499 on the exact same console, albeit one that's been through Sony's office an extra time.

Disc Edition | $649 $549 at PS Direct

Read moreRead less
View Deal
The Blood of Dawnwalker: Day 1 Edition
Save $10.50
The Blood of Dawnwalker: Day 1 Edition: was $69.99 now $59.49 at Amazon

The Blood of Dawnwalker has taken its biggest discount yet this Prime Day. The newer PS5 release has dropped to $59.49 for its first ever departure from that $69.99 MSRP.

Read more: The Blood of Dawnwalker review

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight - Playstation 5
Save $10
Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight - Playstation 5: was $69.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

Lego Batman is taking its first ever price cut ahead of Amazon Prime Day. You'll find the PS5 edition down to $59.99 at Amazon right now, for $10 off the listing price of the 2026 hit.

Read more: Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight review

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Resident Evil Requiem Amazon Exclusive Edition - Playstation 5
Save $20
Resident Evil Requiem Amazon Exclusive Edition - Playstation 5: was $69.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

Resident Evil Requiem is also seeing some of its first major savings, dropping to $49.99 for the first time in its life. That's a $20 saving on the $69.99 MSRP - a price that hasn't seen too much wiggle room beyond $50 so far.

Read more: Resident Evil Requiem review

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Turtle Beach Atlas 200
Save $25
Turtle Beach Atlas 200: was $59.99 now $34.99 at Amazon

Our go-to budget headset for the PS5 has seen an additional saving this week. The Turtle Beach Atlas 200 still provides powerful audio through that easy wired connection, but it's doing all that at a $34.99 price tag ahead of official Prime Day PS5 deals.

Read more: Turtle Beach Atlas 200 review

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Nacon Revolution 5 Pro
Save $76.51
Nacon Revolution 5 Pro: was $199.99 now $123.48 at Amazon

The Nacon Revolution has been a few bucks cheaper, but that was way back in January of last year. Considering we haven't seen this $123 position on one of our favorite PS5 gamepads in more than 12 months, and it's only ever dropped to $119 in cheaper sales before, this is still a must-see.

Read more: Nacon Revolution 5 Pro review

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Steelseries Arctis Nova Pro Omni
Save $55
Steelseries Arctis Nova Pro Omni: was $399.99 now $344.99 at Amazon

From one extreme to the other, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Omni is our favorite headset overall, but at $400 it commands quite the price tag. This is the first time I've seen it drop below $379.99 when on sale, though, for a brand new record-low of $344.99.

Read more: SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Omni review

Read moreRead less
View Deal

Live updates

Should you buy a PS5 Pro in 2026?

PS5 Pro and PS5 original console on a wooden table

(Image credit: Future)

I first reviewed the PS5 Pro on release, and even then I didn't think it was worth the money to upgrade - unless you were particularly focused on getting the best experience possible and you played in a monitor setup. With all these price increases flying around, the Pro is even harder to justify.

You're looking at a $900 outlay for this boosted console. That's difficult from both an upgrader and a late-adopter's point of view. If you've already got an OG PS5 or a PS5 Slim, you're looking at a full $899 just for a little extra detail in your ray tracing.

If you're in the market for a new console, even the uptick over the digital edition's $599 price tag isn't going to be worth it overall.

Speaking of Walmart...

James Bond smirks in M&#039;s office in 007 First Light

(Image credit: IO Interactive)

It's currently the only retailer you'll find discounting 007 First Light to compete against this week's Prime Day PS5 deals. The Bond blockbuster has held firm at $69.99 at Amazon and Best Buy since release, but Walmart (via Antonline) has the disc for $62.10 right now. That's not a massive saving, but it's certainly something.

007: First Light | $69.99 $62.10 at Walmart

RIP this tiny saving on Halo: Campaign Evolved

Halo: Campaign Evolved trailer screenshot of old general wincing

(Image credit: Microsoft)

It only took a $5 discount for Best Buy to run out of stock on the PS5 version of Halo: Campaign Evolved The $49.99 release dropped to $44.99 in the retailer's competing TechTober sale but it's now been swept off the shelves. Amazon is also out of stock on the PS5 disc, so your best bet right now is Walmart.

Don't like the look of the Stage Tour guitars?

A reviewer holding the PDP Riffmaster guitar controller

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

Stage Tour isn't due to land until December, but the $129.99 Kramer guitar bundle is already up for grabs. Don't like the look of the standard guitar? The game will also be available separately for $39.99 and you can pick up the PDP Riffmaster (compatible on PS5) for $85.49 this Prime Day.

That's about $15 cheaper than we see it day to day, this one's usually found for $99.99 rather than the full $149.99 whack. However, it's not up with my top picks. While we gave it a fairly sturdy rating in review, it's been $10 cheaper this year so far - back in June when it hit $75.49. Still, we're in a better position than most days here.

PDP Riffmaster | $149.99 $85.49 at Amazon

One new deal for PS5 racing fans

A Thrustmaster T248R in front of a gaming screen playing Forza Horizon 5

(Image credit: Future / Alex Berry)

The Thrustmaster T248R is a fantastic entry point into sim racing on PS5, and it's now cheaper than ever. This force feedback racing wheel took its time joining Prime Day PS5 deals, but this morning dropped from $299.99 to $229.99. That's a record-low by more than $40. This one generally hovers between $280 and the full $349, though it's been pretty locked in at $299 for a couple of months now.

Thrustmaster T248R | $299.99 $229.99 at Amazon

A quick PSA for my Dragon Quest pals

Dragon Quest 7 Reimagined

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Dragon Quest VII Reimagined is down to its lowest ever price on PS5. We're more than $30 off the $59.99 MSRP, and doing $10 better than other retailers right now. This is a must-see for any fans of the classic JRPG series, especially those yearning for more in the absence of DQ12.

Dragon Quest VII Reimagined | $59.99 $28.69 at Amazon

Just need a budget PS5 headset?

Photo of a white headset sitting on top of a PS5 game box, with a black blanket underneath them both.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

That's where the Turtle Beach Atlas 200 comes in. This is a budget-friendly headset even on a bad day, starting life at $59.99. However, it's frequently on sale and has dropped to a record-low $34.99 for Prime Day.

That's a great price for those looking to spend as little as possible while finding a better audio solution than their TV's speakers. The wired cups deliver a surprisingly robust audio profile and connect easily to the DualSense controller.

We were impressed by the value on offer when we reviewed the Atlas 200 earlier this year, and it even carries across that super comfortable mesh headband from the Atlas Air as well.

Turtle Beach Atlas 200 | $59.99 $34.99 at Amazon

A much cheaper alternative to the Omni Pro Wireless

Close up on left cup of lilac SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 gaming headset

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

SteelSeries has far more horses in the stable, and the Nova 3 is the littlest of them all. It's still got this brand's pedigree audio that puts it well above other similarly priced models, while offering that same ski-band style comfort found on more expensive iterations. Throw in a slick EQ preset app, 2.4GHz and Bluetooth connectivity, and a 40 hour battery life and you've got a sturdy mid-range buy here.

Right now Woot is back down to the lowest price I've ever seen on this PS5 headset. That $109.99 MSRP usually only dips to the $70s and $80s at Amazon, but you'll find the blue version for $59.99 here today.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3P | $109.99 $59.99 at Woot

Enough controller talk!

Close up of the earcups of the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Omni headset.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

We went into a bit of a rabbit hole there, but if you're on the hunt for a pro gamepad in this week's Prime Day PS5 deals at least you've got a wad of options. Still, let's move onto another aspect of your PS5 setup; audio.

My top pick is still the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Omni today. It's the best gaming headset we've tested overall and it's dropped to a brand new record-low price. We're still looking at $300+ here, though, so I'm going running through the aisles to see what else we recommend in today's offers.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Omni | $399.99 $344.99 at Amazon

Of course if you want to spend as little as possible, Nacon's my top recommendation

Nacon Revolution 5 Pro in the reviewer&#039;s hand

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

Neither the Razer Raiju nor the Scuf Omega are sitting in my top recommendations list today, but the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro is.

This is an older PS5 controller, but it's still got plenty of remappable options, Hall effect sticks, and easy app configuration. It's always been a go-to for a more budget-friendly pro pad, and it's at its lowest price of the year right now.

You're saving a wad of cash compared to both Scuf and Razer here, with a $123.48 sales price attached to this camo version. It's been a few bucks cheaper back in 2025, but so far this one's been a little difficult to nail down in 2026.

Just note the new Nacon Revolution 5 Unlimited is heading our way as well.

Nacon Revolution 5 Pro | $199.99 $123.48 at Amazon

The Scuf Omega is at a record-low price, but it's a tad more expensive

Scuf Omega PS5 controller on a wooden desk with blue backlighting

(Image credit: Future)

The Scuf Omega is the brand's latest PS5 controller, only launching a few months ago. That means this smaller 15% discount represents a record-low price on the FPS-first device, though we've only been dropped off at $186.99 here. That's still $25 more than the Razer Raiju V3 Pro.

If it's between the two, I'd go with Razer. The Omega feels great in the hands and still keeps the Raiju's clackety face buttons, but it has these little nubbin side buttons that can be a little too easy to accidentally press. The Raiju on the other hand keeps many of the same features but relocates these extra controls to a small clicker next to the main triggers.

Scuf Omega | $219.99 $186.99 at Amazon

An improvement on this PS5 controller discount from yesterday

A reviewer holding the Razer Raiju V3 Pro

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

The Razer Raiju V3 Pro is one of our favorite pro pads for the PS5, but it's not quite been hitting its margins this Prime Day. The $220 controller has been regularly on sale for between $170 and $200 over the course of the year, with a record-low of $129.99 back in February.

Yesterday, Amazon dropped a $180 price tag on this all-in-one controller, but it felt a little soft considering the spring's $169.99 position. I've just spotted the white version going for $161.12, which could give us a little more wiggle room.

See, it's not the lowest price of the year (so won't be making it into my top picks further up the page), but it is still a better price than you would have seen for 99% of the year. If you can hold off for the return of that $129.99 I would, but this is still a solid rate if you're in need of a new pad.

Razer Raiju V3 Pro | $219.99 $161.12 at Amazon

Amazon has a whole deals section for new offers...

... but it's looking pretty weedy.

I didn't expect a whole onslaught of new discounts this morning, but I had hoped PS5 players would get a second look at the stroke of midnight. Amazon has a whole section of its main deals page dedicated to new offers that have landed today, but there's very little here in the way of gaming, let alone specifics for Sony's console.

Strangely there's a lot of shoes...

When to wait for Black Friday

PS5 games leaning against a PS5 Pro

(Image credit: Future)

Prime Day PS5 deals are into their second day now, but when should you actually hold off until Black Friday?

Well, if we're talking a game you want to play as soon as possible at its lowest price yet I'd jump right in. While we could see an additional $5-or-so off later in the month, if we're already at rock-bottom pricing on an older release it's well worth getting the extra time in.

If you're looking at a more recent PS5 release with only $10 off, it's time to weigh up some options. There could be additional savings that drop these kinds of titles down to $39.99 or $49.99 later in the year. Whether that extra discount is worth a couple months of playtime is up to you.

Accessories are a little easier to pin down. Most of the best PS5 controllers and best PS5 headsets will be pretty firm in their discount rates between now and Black Friday. Amazon's October Big Deals event generally kicks off his holiday shopping window. If something's at a new record-low price now, it's unlikely to see significant extra savings later in the month. Retailers tend to rotate through the same discounts all the way up to, and often including, Black Friday in November. If we do see extra price cuts on more expensive gadgets, they'll often only be by an additional $10 or so.

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