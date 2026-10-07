Prime Day PS5 deals end today: the best console, game, and accessory savings I've found in the sale

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Should you buy a PS5 Pro in 2026? (Image credit: Future) I first reviewed the PS5 Pro on release, and even then I didn't think it was worth the money to upgrade - unless you were particularly focused on getting the best experience possible and you played in a monitor setup. With all these price increases flying around, the Pro is even harder to justify. You're looking at a $900 outlay for this boosted console. That's difficult from both an upgrader and a late-adopter's point of view. If you've already got an OG PS5 or a PS5 Slim, you're looking at a full $899 just for a little extra detail in your ray tracing. If you're in the market for a new console, even the uptick over the digital edition's $599 price tag isn't going to be worth it overall.

Speaking of Walmart... (Image credit: IO Interactive) It's currently the only retailer you'll find discounting 007 First Light to compete against this week's Prime Day PS5 deals. The Bond blockbuster has held firm at $69.99 at Amazon and Best Buy since release, but Walmart (via Antonline) has the disc for $62.10 right now. That's not a massive saving, but it's certainly something. 007: First Light | $69.99 $62.10 at Walmart

RIP this tiny saving on Halo: Campaign Evolved (Image credit: Microsoft) It only took a $5 discount for Best Buy to run out of stock on the PS5 version of Halo: Campaign Evolved The $49.99 release dropped to $44.99 in the retailer's competing TechTober sale but it's now been swept off the shelves. Amazon is also out of stock on the PS5 disc, so your best bet right now is Walmart.

Don't like the look of the Stage Tour guitars? (Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson) Stage Tour isn't due to land until December, but the $129.99 Kramer guitar bundle is already up for grabs. Don't like the look of the standard guitar? The game will also be available separately for $39.99 and you can pick up the PDP Riffmaster (compatible on PS5) for $85.49 this Prime Day. That's about $15 cheaper than we see it day to day, this one's usually found for $99.99 rather than the full $149.99 whack. However, it's not up with my top picks. While we gave it a fairly sturdy rating in review, it's been $10 cheaper this year so far - back in June when it hit $75.49. Still, we're in a better position than most days here. PDP Riffmaster | $149.99 $85.49 at Amazon

One new deal for PS5 racing fans (Image credit: Future / Alex Berry) The Thrustmaster T248R is a fantastic entry point into sim racing on PS5, and it's now cheaper than ever. This force feedback racing wheel took its time joining Prime Day PS5 deals, but this morning dropped from $299.99 to $229.99. That's a record-low by more than $40. This one generally hovers between $280 and the full $349, though it's been pretty locked in at $299 for a couple of months now. Thrustmaster T248R | $299.99 $229.99 at Amazon

A quick PSA for my Dragon Quest pals (Image credit: Square Enix) Dragon Quest VII Reimagined is down to its lowest ever price on PS5. We're more than $30 off the $59.99 MSRP, and doing $10 better than other retailers right now. This is a must-see for any fans of the classic JRPG series, especially those yearning for more in the absence of DQ12. Dragon Quest VII Reimagined | $59.99 $28.69 at Amazon

Just need a budget PS5 headset? (Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe) That's where the Turtle Beach Atlas 200 comes in. This is a budget-friendly headset even on a bad day, starting life at $59.99. However, it's frequently on sale and has dropped to a record-low $34.99 for Prime Day. That's a great price for those looking to spend as little as possible while finding a better audio solution than their TV's speakers. The wired cups deliver a surprisingly robust audio profile and connect easily to the DualSense controller. We were impressed by the value on offer when we reviewed the Atlas 200 earlier this year, and it even carries across that super comfortable mesh headband from the Atlas Air as well. Turtle Beach Atlas 200 | $59.99 $34.99 at Amazon

A much cheaper alternative to the Omni Pro Wireless (Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe) SteelSeries has far more horses in the stable, and the Nova 3 is the littlest of them all. It's still got this brand's pedigree audio that puts it well above other similarly priced models, while offering that same ski-band style comfort found on more expensive iterations. Throw in a slick EQ preset app, 2.4GHz and Bluetooth connectivity, and a 40 hour battery life and you've got a sturdy mid-range buy here. Right now Woot is back down to the lowest price I've ever seen on this PS5 headset. That $109.99 MSRP usually only dips to the $70s and $80s at Amazon, but you'll find the blue version for $59.99 here today. SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3P | $109.99 $59.99 at Woot

Enough controller talk! (Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe) We went into a bit of a rabbit hole there, but if you're on the hunt for a pro gamepad in this week's Prime Day PS5 deals at least you've got a wad of options. Still, let's move onto another aspect of your PS5 setup; audio. My top pick is still the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Omni today. It's the best gaming headset we've tested overall and it's dropped to a brand new record-low price. We're still looking at $300+ here, though, so I'm going running through the aisles to see what else we recommend in today's offers. SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Omni | $399.99 $344.99 at Amazon

Of course if you want to spend as little as possible, Nacon's my top recommendation (Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson) Neither the Razer Raiju nor the Scuf Omega are sitting in my top recommendations list today, but the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro is. This is an older PS5 controller, but it's still got plenty of remappable options, Hall effect sticks, and easy app configuration. It's always been a go-to for a more budget-friendly pro pad, and it's at its lowest price of the year right now. You're saving a wad of cash compared to both Scuf and Razer here, with a $123.48 sales price attached to this camo version. It's been a few bucks cheaper back in 2025, but so far this one's been a little difficult to nail down in 2026. Just note the new Nacon Revolution 5 Unlimited is heading our way as well. Nacon Revolution 5 Pro | $199.99 $123.48 at Amazon

The Scuf Omega is at a record-low price, but it's a tad more expensive (Image credit: Future) The Scuf Omega is the brand's latest PS5 controller, only launching a few months ago. That means this smaller 15% discount represents a record-low price on the FPS-first device, though we've only been dropped off at $186.99 here. That's still $25 more than the Razer Raiju V3 Pro. If it's between the two, I'd go with Razer. The Omega feels great in the hands and still keeps the Raiju's clackety face buttons, but it has these little nubbin side buttons that can be a little too easy to accidentally press. The Raiju on the other hand keeps many of the same features but relocates these extra controls to a small clicker next to the main triggers. Scuf Omega | $219.99 $186.99 at Amazon

An improvement on this PS5 controller discount from yesterday (Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson) The Razer Raiju V3 Pro is one of our favorite pro pads for the PS5, but it's not quite been hitting its margins this Prime Day. The $220 controller has been regularly on sale for between $170 and $200 over the course of the year, with a record-low of $129.99 back in February. Yesterday, Amazon dropped a $180 price tag on this all-in-one controller, but it felt a little soft considering the spring's $169.99 position. I've just spotted the white version going for $161.12, which could give us a little more wiggle room. See, it's not the lowest price of the year (so won't be making it into my top picks further up the page), but it is still a better price than you would have seen for 99% of the year. If you can hold off for the return of that $129.99 I would, but this is still a solid rate if you're in need of a new pad. Razer Raiju V3 Pro | $219.99 $161.12 at Amazon

Amazon has a whole deals section for new offers... ... but it's looking pretty weedy. I didn't expect a whole onslaught of new discounts this morning, but I had hoped PS5 players would get a second look at the stroke of midnight. Amazon has a whole section of its main deals page dedicated to new offers that have landed today, but there's very little here in the way of gaming, let alone specifics for Sony's console. Strangely there's a lot of shoes...