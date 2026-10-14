Jump To:

Undertale Adventures X codes (October 2026) for Souls and rerolls

Guides
By
Published

Claim the latest Undertale Adventures X codes to summon new units and reroll their traits

Two characters smile in a promotional image for Undertale Adventures X on Roblox.
(Image credit: Side Productions)
Jump To:
Recent updates

October 14, 2026: The most recent Undertale Adventures X codes expired within a few hours, leaving some players confused. I'm keeping an eye on this in case it was a mistake, and will move the expired codes back to the valid codes list if they are reinstated.

These Undertale Adventures X codes can help boost your Soul and reroll stock allowing you to summon new units or upgrade your existing ones. Soul Fragments can be combined into Souls, which are required to summon units, while you'll need to head to the upgrades area to use rerolls and buff your team's stats.

This Undertale-inspired Roblox game is a tower defense game, so your units are your most important asset, and making sure that your squad is the best it can be will prevent you having to replay chapters by effortlessly passing them all first time. So, to unlock more recognizable Undertale characters for your team, here are the latest Undertale Adventures X codes.

If you're after some more general rewards that can be used in all of your experiences, then we've got the current Roblox promo codes covered too.

All Undertale Adventures X codes

The Undertale Adventures X codes redemption box as seen in-game.

(Image credit: Side Productions)

These are the latest Undertale Adventures X codes:

  • There are no valid Undertale Adventures X codes

Sadly, all Undertale Adventures X codes have expired, and there are no valid codes right now. I'm keeping a close eye on the Side Productions social channels for any new code releases.

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

How to redeem Undertale Adventures X codes

An orange arrow points to the Undertale Adventures X Codes button on the right-hand side of the screen.

(Image credit: Side Productions)

To redeem Undertale Adventures X codes, simply click on the Codes button on the right-hand side of the screen in the main lobby area. Next, enter a valid code into the box and hit Enter on your keyboard, 'A' on Xbox or 'X' on PlayStation, or simply tap outside of the codes box on mobile to redeem.

Expired Undertale Adventures X codes

  • THANKYOUFORWAITING
  • 2KCCU!
  • FREESTUFF!
  • TRADINGSOON!
  • MONEYTONIGHT

Some Undertale Adventures X codes have expired within a matter of hours, so I'd recommend checking back here regularly and redeeming codes as soon as you see them so you don't avoid missing out.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.

Danielle Rose
Danielle Rose
Guides Writer

After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. Exclusive: Avatar co-creator Michael Dante DiMartino has debunked a popular Seven Havens theory
    1
    Avatar: Seven Havens co-creator confirms there was no "secret Avatar" between Korra and twin Avatars Pavi and Nisha, despite the 200-year gap
  2. 2
    Rockstar vowed GTA 6 wouldn't be finished "by crunching" after Red Dead Redemption 2's tough development, says publishing lead: "I think we did things differently, and I'm proud of that"
  3. 3
    Palworld picks spin-offs over a Fortnite-style metaverse because "maximizing revenue as quickly as possible isn’t what drives our creative decisions," says Pocketpair lead
  4. 4
    The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening's Nintendo Switch remake now has a PC port if you can stomach an "almost exclusive use of AI"
  5. 5
    "Please tell me you're kidding": GTA 6's two delays flabbergasted Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick, but he was "reasonable" with Rockstar