October 14, 2026: The most recent Undertale Adventures X codes expired within a few hours, leaving some players confused. I'm keeping an eye on this in case it was a mistake, and will move the expired codes back to the valid codes list if they are reinstated.
These Undertale Adventures X codes can help boost your Soul and reroll stock allowing you to summon new units or upgrade your existing ones. Soul Fragments can be combined into Souls, which are required to summon units, while you'll need to head to the upgrades area to use rerolls and buff your team's stats.
This Undertale-inspired Roblox game is a tower defense game, so your units are your most important asset, and making sure that your squad is the best it can be will prevent you having to replay chapters by effortlessly passing them all first time. So, to unlock more recognizable Undertale characters for your team, here are the latest Undertale Adventures X codes.
If you're after some more general rewards that can be used in all of your experiences, then we've got the current Roblox promo codes covered too.
All Undertale Adventures X codes
These are the latest Undertale Adventures X codes:
There are no valid Undertale Adventures X codes
Sadly, all Undertale Adventures X codes have expired, and there are no valid codes right now. I'm keeping a close eye on the Side Productions social channels for any new code releases.
To redeem Undertale Adventures X codes, simply click on the Codes button on the right-hand side of the screen in the main lobby area. Next, enter a valid code into the box and hit Enter on your keyboard, 'A' on Xbox or 'X' on PlayStation, or simply tap outside of the codes box on mobile to redeem.
Expired Undertale Adventures X codes
THANKYOUFORWAITING
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TRADINGSOON!
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Some Undertale Adventures X codes have expired within a matter of hours, so I'd recommend checking back here regularly and redeeming codes as soon as you see them so you don't avoid missing out.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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