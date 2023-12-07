Infamous 'Florida Joker' reacts to GTA 6 trailer after thinking they've been parodied: "GTA, we gotta talk"

By Hirun Cryer
published

The 'Joker' originally went viral in 2017 from a mugshot

GTA 6
(Image credit: Rockstar)

A man who believes he's been parodied by GTA 6's trailer has addressed the similarities between himself and an in-game character.

At one point in the GTA 6 trailer, a man with face tattoos can be seen in a police broadcast, implying he's been arrested. Some Twitter users took this to be a parody of Lawrence Sullivan, a man who gained widespread attention back in 2017 for his mugshot, going on to be dubbed the "Florida Joker" thanks to his extensive facial tattoos and green hair.

Now, Sullivan has responded to the speculation that the GTA 6 trailer is parodying him. In the TikTok below, Sullivan addresses the audience, saying "You might've seen that character in GTA 6 in the trailer today, you know they got that character with the face tattoos," before adding, "GTA, we gotta talk."

@lawrence.sullivan0

♬ original sound - Lawrence Sullivan

The story will likely ring familiar for GTA 5 fans, however. Back in 2014, actor Lindsay Lohan sued Rockstar over claims her likeness was used for a character in GTA 5 and an invasion of privacy. In 2018, her case was thrown out by a New York court, with the court ruling that the character in question was simply a "generic young woman."

As for the upcoming game itself, a Rockstar co-founder has said GTA 6 will "push the limits of what's possible" in open-world games. GTA 6 is currently slated to launch in 2025, and right now has only been confirmed for new-gen consoles, and not PC, just like GTA 4 and GTA 5 before it.

Here are the five most impressive things about the GTA 6 trailer, based on our sleuthing work.

Hirun Cryer
Hirun Cryer

Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.