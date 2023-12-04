The GTA 6 trailer link is available now ahead of tomorrow's drop - get ready to count down here

By Ali Jones
published

Rockstar is premiering its GTA 6 reveal trailer, ready to give you a very first look at its ambitious new open-world

The link for the long-awaited GTA 6 trailer is now available, with Rockstar all set to fulfill the promise it set out last month tomorrow. 

The studio said it would release the first GTA 6 trailer sometime in December, before confirming the GTA 6 trailer release time and date at the end of last week. Rockstar pointed to 06:00 PT/09:00 ET/14:00 GMT on Tuesday, December 5 for its trailer release, and now a premiere confirms you'll be able to check that trailer out at the link below tomorrow.

Officially, we've been waiting for this moment since Rockstar said that development on GTA 6 was "well underway" in February 2022. Unofficially, it's been more than a decade since the release of GTA 5 back in 2013, and while Red Dead Redemption 2 and the ever-rolling chaos of GTA Online might have helped fill that void, it's been a long, long wait to get to this point.

Some might argue that this isn't technically our first look at GTA 6. September 18, 2022 saw a massive GTA 6 leak of in-development screenshots and builds, confirmed by Rockstar. Of course, those unfinished builds aren't really indicative of the finished product, and the new trailer offers a far better look at the game than anything in those leaks.

It took more than a year, but on November 8 Rockstar officially announced that its next game was on its way, and that a GTA 6 trailer would arrive "in early December." As promised, that trailer is now here. But while that's very exciting, it likely means another period of silence as the studio gets ready to finally ship what will inevitably be one of the most-anticipated games of its eventual release year. GTA 5 has made literal billions of dollars on its journey to become one of the best-selling games of all time over the past decade, and GTA 6 has some big shoes to fill.

