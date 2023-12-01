The GTA 6 trailer release time has been announced with a tease for a Miami-inspired Vice City setting

The first GTA 6 trailer will release next week, Rockstar has confirmed.

After telling fans that they can expect the first trailer for GTA 6 to drop in December, Rockstar has very quickly confirmed exactly when the trailer is set to go live. On December 1, the developer shared the image below letting us know that the first-ever GTA 6 trailer is coming Tuesday, December 6 at 9AM ET / 6AM PT / 2PM GMT.

I'm sure long-time GTA fans were quick to notice the image that accompanies the trailer's release time - a sunset sky filled with palm trees. Although we know very little about the upcoming game and its setting, the tropical theme of the post seems to suggest some kind of connection to Miami - or more specifically Vice City.

If you remember the huge GTA 6 leak from late 2022, which saw over 90 screenshots and videos being shared online, you may have an idea of what we might see in the trailer.

Although a huge disappointment for Rockstar, the developer did reveal that the leaked footage did come from an early build of GTA 6 - meaning some of it may still find its way into the final game. It's best to keep an open mind about these things though as a lot could have changed behind the scenes.

Regardless of what the upcoming trailer reveals, fans are certain to have a lot of thoughts. Shortly after Rockstar revealed a trailer was on the way, fans began sharing their reactions with some telling GamesRadar+: "The trailer alone will keep us satisfied till next year." Clearly, the GTA 6 trailer reveal proves no one does hype quite like Rockstar Games.

