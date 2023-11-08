GTA 6 has been officially announced, with a trailer coming next month

“We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto"

The GTA 6 announcement is official, and Rockstar has confirmed a trailer for the game will release next month.

A report early this morning suggested the GTA 6 announcement was imminent, and also suggested that a trailer would be released to mark Rockstar's 25th anniversary, which takes place next month.

Ina  tweet this afternoon, Rockstar announced that “We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto. We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you.”

This is far from the first evidence that we've had regarding this game. GTA 6 was said to be "well underway" and in "active development" in February 2022, before a massive GTA 6 leak revealed a number of in-development videos and screenshots about the project. Since then, Rockstar hasn't spoken openly about the game, but financial reports have helped narrow in on its release window, which is looking increasingly likely to be 2024. Of course, given the massive success of GTA 5, a sequel was never really in doubt, even if it has been a long wait.

Rockstar spoke about the journey towards the game's announcement, with co-founder Sam Houser saying that "In 1998, Rockstar Games was founded on the idea that video games could come to be as essential to culture as any other form of entertainment, and we hope that we have created games you love in our efforts to be part of that evolution."

