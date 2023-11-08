GTA 6 could reportedly be announced "as early as this week," with a trailer next month

GTA 6 could be announced in a matter of days, with a trailer to follow in time for the company's 25th anniversary in December.

In a report on Bloomberg, veteran journalist Jason Schreier says that "people familiar" with rockstar's plans claim an announcement could come this week. Schreier also reports that "the company plans to then publish a trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI next month to celebrate Rockstar's 25th anniversary." Rockstar was founded in December 1998.

Schreier mentions previous reports that claim the game will be set in a fictional version of Miami, and will feature one male and one female protagonist. He also notes that Take-Two interactive, GTA's publisher, plans to release its quarterly financial information today. In recent financial reports, Take-Two's substantial earnings predictions have certainly pointed towards GTA 6 making an appearance next year. Microsoft has also predicted GTA 6 will release in 2024, according to documents released in a recent court case.

A little over a year ago, a massive GTA 6 leak revealed more than 90 in-development videos and screenshots of the game. The hacker behind that leak was arrested shortly after, and Rockstar has gone to substantial effort to scrub the leaked material from the internet.

The wait for GTA 6 has been a long one. GTA 5 originally launched in 2013, and while that game has had a long life thanks to GTA Online and several new-gen re-releases, the community has been getting increasingly loud over its desire for a new game, and increasingly speculative in its predicitions.

GTA 6 has to do the impossible - "reflect the feeling" of the series while also being "something never seen before".