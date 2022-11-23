Apparently Microsoft also thinks GTA 6 is coming in 2024

Microsoft seems to agree with rumors claiming GTA 6 will release in 2024.

As spotted by the ever-watchful GTA sleuths over on Twitter, the rumored GTA 6 release window was mentioned in Microsoft's latest response (opens in new tab) to the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) investigation into its ongoing acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

In it, the console maker argues that Activision games don't make up a significant enough percentage of the market share to hurt competition, and it points to other major games and publishers, including Rockstar parent Take-Two, as a means of defense. In the process, Microsoft singles out GTA 6 as one of the big-wig games on the horizon.

"The highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI is expected to be released in 2024," a portion of Microsoft's response reads.

While that reads a lot like a confirmed GTA 6 release window, Microsoft actually cites a TechRadar (opens in new tab) article on this point, which itself cites a report from Bloomberg (opens in new tab). That article claims "current and former Rockstar staff reckon GTA 6 is still at least two years away from release, suggesting a 2024 launch."

It's entirely possible that Microsoft, being the major platform owner it is, has inside knowledge as to Rockstar's plans for GTA 6, but it's also possible it's simply referring to publicly available reports and rumors when it says GTA 6 is expected to launch in 2024. Neither Rockstar nor its parent company Take-Two Interactive have confirmed a release date or even a target year. However, the fact that Microsoft has shared these claims in an official report, without contesting them, is notable in and of itself.

Rockstar recently called the massive GTA 6 leak from September "terribly disappointing" but assured fans it won't affect the game's development, which is good news for the millions eagerly waiting for its release.

It's also good news for Rockstar and Take-Two, as after nine years, GTA 5 sales are finally starting to slow down.