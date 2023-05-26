GTA 6 has to do the impossible - "reflect the feeling" of the series while also being "something never seen before"

Take-Two boss says Rockstar is seeking "nothing short of perfection" with the highly anticipated sequel

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has spoken of how GTA 6 must offer something entirely new, while at the same time sticking to the formula fans know and love; basically, it has to do the impossible.

Speaking on the Good Time Show podcast (via VGC), Zelnick said, "In the entertainment business… we adopt our hits like they're part of us, they're part of our family, you know, we have a great affinity for them and we take it personally if people screw around with them, like it's not okay if the creators make a choice that is inconsistent with how we think these hits should be developed."

He went on to explain that this is the same "challenge" developer Rockstar faces when making a new entry in the GTA series. "It needs to be something you've never seen before on one hand, and it needs to reflect the feeling that we have about Grand Theft Auto, and that's a big challenge for the team," Zelnick said.

Given the monumental success and popularity of GTA 5, the weight of expectation has never been greater. According to Zelnick, rather than buckling under pressure, Rockstar is aiming for the stars. "Now, Rockstar's answer is just seek perfection, seek nothing short of perfection and we'll get there."

The Take-Two boss didn't go into any specific details about GTA 6, but a recent earnings report outlining expectations for the company's 2025 fiscal year - which begins in April 2024 - suggests GTA 6 could launch as early as next year.

Our own Joe Donnelly recently asked a psychic leading questions about the GTA 6 release date, and it was wonderfully weird.

