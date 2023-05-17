Rockstar owner hints at potential 2024 launch for GTA 6

GTA 6 could launch as early as 2024.

That's based on a new report (opens in new tab) from Rockstar parent Take-Two Interactive setting expectations for the company's upcoming fiscal years, particularly FY2025 starting in April 2024.

"In Fiscal 2025, we expect to enter this new era by launching several groundbreaking titles that we believe will set new standards in our industry and enable us to achieve over $8 billion in Net Bookings and over $1 billion in Adjusted Unrestricted Operating Cash Flow," the report reads. "We expect to sustain this momentum by delivering additional growth in our operating results in Fiscal 2026 and beyond."

$8 billion in annual net bookings represents a substantial increase over Take-Two's typical year. The company reported $5.35 billion in FY23 and predicts roughly $5.42 billion for FY24, so FY25 guidance is currently banking on a jump of about $3 billion, and that's getting into the realm of GTA money.

"Fiscal 2025 is a highly anticipated year for our Company," Take-Two adds. "For the last several years, we have been preparing our business to release an incredibly robust pipeline of projects that we believe will take our company to even greater levels of success."

Take-Two naturally doesn't mention GTA 6, but a follow-up to the best-selling console and PC game of all time is one of few probable explanations for the kind of growth the company's predicting. Other possibilities include another Zynga-sized acquisition or a smattering of other games, but these are arguably a bigger moonshot than GTA 6, especially with the company apparently looking to "sustain" these figures.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick didn't confirm or deny whether GTA 6 is a factor in these plans when asked by IGN .

Zelnick was similarly vague when asked about the company's prediction during Take-Two's latest financial meeting: "It is very uncharacteristic of us to talk about subsequent years at this time. We're doing so because we've been investing in a pipeline for a long time, and we now have a great deal of confidence that pipeline will be delivered over the next few years. 44% of that is new intellectual property, and the rest is new iterations of existing franchises, and that's mobile, console, PC, and numerous business models."

Assuming GTA 6 is a key part of Take-Two's 2024 predictions, the long-awaited, heavily leaked open-world follow-up could arrive between April and December 2024. That said, FY2025 also stretches into 2025.