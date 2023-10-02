GTA 6 rumors have gotten so out of hand that fans are now using the moon to predict a reveal

GTA 6 rumors have gotten so out of hand that fans are now using the moon to predict the game's reveal date.

With GTA 5 over ten years old, fans are getting ever more eager for the next instalment, and the conspiracy theories about when we'll get our first look at GTA 6 are becoming more and more out there. This latest hunch is the most bizarre and perhaps the most brilliant one we've seen yet.

It all stems from a recent image posted by Rockstar as part of the latest GTA Online Update. The image shows two characters clad in red Happy Moon Tees, which players can get for taking part in the Moon Festival. But far from being just a promotional image for the current festivities, players think this holds the secret to when GTA 6 will officially be unveiled.

Happy Moon Festival!Play GTA Online anytime this week to get the Red Happy Moon Tee and join the festivities:

September 29, 2023

As pointed out by Reddit user ApprehensiveTop8927, the image to left - the famous Vinewood sign - is obstructed so that only the letters V and I are visible. Put these letters together, and they spell six in Roman Numerals, which could be a not-so-subtle hint at GTA's sixth instalment.

The other clues aren't quite so obvious. According to the same Reddit user, all GTA and Red Dead Redemption games have been revealed on a Tuesday, and the majority of them fell in October, no less. Red Dead Redemption 2, for instance, was unveiled on Tuesday, October 26 2018, while we got our first glimpse of GTA 5 on October 25 2011, also a Tuesday.

That brings us to the moon in the background, which, as shown in the below tweet from @Dirty_Worka, is in the waning gibbous phase. As the user explains, in reality the moon is in this phase today, Monday, October 2. Could it mean an announcement regarding GTA 6 is imminent? "Rockstar really does like hiding stuff in plain sight and they're a very clever bunch," @Dirty_Worka says. "Part of me wouldn't be surprised if they did something like this."

Hear me out...The moon in the VI tease tweet from @RockstarGames is a Waning Gibbous at ~85%. The moon enters that phase again on Monday, 2-OCT-2023 and then again on Wednesday, 1-NOV-2023. Could this latest Tweet not only tease VI, but point to the next big announcement?

September 29, 2023

If there's any truth to these theories, GTA 6's big reveal could be tomorrow or even later today. Still, the moon probably isn't the most reliable source when it comes to news on the highly anticipated sequel, so it's best to take this with a huge grain of salt until we have official word from Rockstar.

