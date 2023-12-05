GTA 6 will "push the limits of what's possible" in open-world games, says Rockstar co-founder

GTA 6 marks a "new vision" for developer Rockstar Games and the series at large.

Yesterday, December 4 saw GTA 6's trailer debut slightly ahead of schedule, thanks to a huge leak revealing the trailer in full. Rockstar just decided to go ahead and publish the entire thing then and there, revealing a return to the sun-soaked shores of Vice City in the state of Leonida.

"Grand Theft Auto 6 continues our efforts to push the limits of what's possible in highly immersive, story-driven open-world experiences," said Rockstar Games co-founder Sam Houser in a statement shortly after the trailer first went live yesterday (thanks, Game Developer).

"We're thrilled to be able to share this new vision with players everywhere," the co-founder concluded. We're not quite sure what this "new vision" means for a series that's been running for well over 20 years at this point, or a studio that's been around for even longer, but we'll take it as a positive sign for GTA 6 anyway.

Houser's comment talks up GTA 6 in a huge way, even if it is mostly corporate-speak. We'll have to wait until 2025, when GTA 6 eventually rolls around on new-gen consoles, to see what Houser means by "push the limits of what's possible" in immersive and open-world experiences.

GTA 6 fans have been comparing its locations to Vice City, and it looks like the Ocean View Hotel could be set to return in the new game, complete with its old car parked out front. It's also worth noting GTA 6 isn't confirmed for a PC launch right now, just like GTA 4 and GTA 5 before it.

Read up on our GTA 6 trailer breakdown for deeper dive into the new footage, featuring 12 details you might've missed.