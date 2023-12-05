21 years later, GTA 6 fans are comparing the new trailer to locations from the original Vice City, and the glow-up is incredible

GTA 6's trailer is drawing comparisons to similar locations from Vice City.

When the GTA 6 trailer went live earlier than planned yesterday, December 4, it showed off a Vice City setting. This means GTA 6 is immediately drawing comparisons to GTA Vice City, in particular how certain locations from the older game are being recreated over 20 years later in the new Rockstar game.

For example, one fan has drawn comparisons between GTA Vice City and 6's Washington Beach. The older game isn't based on any real-world locations, whereas GTA 6 is obviously based on Miami, but either way, both are designed to look like Ocean Beach.

"And the residents of Vice City have finally learned how to swim!" writes one Reddit comment. At long last, population of fake Miami will finally be able to actually venture into the ocean. It only took them right around 20 years to learn how to swim.

Some fans even think they've spotted Ocean View Hotel in the GTA 6 trailer, which was the safe house of Tommy Vercetti back in Vice City. The neon pink writing in the new trailer does make for a pretty compelling comparison, but then again there's probably no shortage of neon pink writing in GTA 6's recreation of Vice City/Miami.

In the shot from Vice City in the Reddit post above, you can see an old car parked out the front of the hotel. People in the comments believe they can just about make out that same old car in the first screenshot from GTA 6's trailer, and if you look very closely, you can make out a pretty distinctive car roof near the neon pink writing.

Right now, GTA 6 isn't confirmed for PC - it's only set to release on new-gen console platforms. The trailer yesterday also revealed GTA 6's new female protagonist, which technically isn't a first for the series, given the original GTA had playable female characters from its four protagonists.

