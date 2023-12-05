Newly revealed GTA 6 characters showcase the series' first-ever female protagonist and her Bonnie and Clyde-style relationship

There's a fresh batch of GTA 6 characters being introduced with the arrival of the long, long-awaited sequel's first trailer

In case you missed it - which is totally fair because it just debuted Monday evening - the first GTA 6 trailer went live a day ahead of schedule after it leaked online. The quick and dirty highlights are: it's coming in 2025, it's just titled Grand Theft Auto VI, and it's taking us back to Vice City in the present day.

Notably, the trailer revealed the series' dual protagonists: Lucia, the first-ever female hero in the long-running series and seemingly of Latin American descent. Her as yet unnamed partner-in-crime joins her as they frolic around Vice City on speedboat, sports car, and motorcycle. The male protagonist was referred to as James in the great GTA 6 leak of September 2022, and elsewhere as Jason, but that name wasn't confirmed in the trailer. Either way, it's pretty obvious from the footage that the two are linked romantically and share a sort-of Bonnie and Clyde style relationship, not least as they tyre-squeal away in a car that's almost sure to be stolen.

There are some other GTA 6 characters revealed in the trailer, but they don't take centerstage like Lucia and her partner. At one point, there's a close-up of two previously unknown characters embracing each other enthusiastically, and later in the trailer there's a scantily clad woman partying it up at a rooftop lounge. We also see a cast of colorful characters doing silly things for the 'Gram, as well as, fittingly for Florida, quite a few 'gators.

