Rockstar developers react to the GTA 6 trailer leak: "Well, that f***ing sucks"

The GTA 6 trailer has leaked a day early, confirming a 2025 release, and Rockstar developers are reacting to the fact that the big, fancy reveal planned for tomorrow has now just dropped out of nowhere instead.

The GTA 6 trailer leaked earlier this evening, prompting Rockstar to upload the official version of the trailer more than 12 hours ahead of a schedule that would have seen it premiere tomorrow morning. As is often the case when it comes to major leaks, there's a strong sense of disappointment emanating from the people who planned to show the trailer off in a particular way,

The sentiment was arguably summed up best by Lloyd Knott, lead VFX artist at Rockstar, who simply tweeted "that fucking sucks," but it's been somewhat more politely put by some of their colleagues.

Senior game designer Phil Beveridge said that it "would have been nice to do this with all of you at the same time." Senior gameplay animator Javier Altman echoed that idea, with "I was hoping to watch this for the first time tomorrow along with my fellow teammates and coworkers. I feel we deserved that moment." Other developers have had similar things to say about the leak, suggesting that there's plenty of frustration, however well-meaning, within the studio.

Several devs, including both Altman and Knott did encourage fans to enjoy the trailer regardless, but they're not the first people in the industry to suggest that this is an unfortunate situation. When information that the trailer was on its way was first reported last month, Halo community manager John Junyszek tweeted his sympathy for Rockstar developers whose hard work had been uncovered early. Similar sentiments tend to swirl around leaks ahead of major trade shows.

And of course, it might be an old joke, but it needs to be said:

Regardless of what the Rockstar developers think, however, the trailer is here, and it's here to stay, and while it's an unfortunate road to release for the GTA 6 trailer - but ultimately one of the most exciting ever.