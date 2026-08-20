Fortnite Lobby Hack codes and how to redeem them for rewards

Fortnite Lobby Hack codes are a new system introduced with the Override season, which ties in to the general gaming theme that's now up and running. By opening the admin panel from the lobby screen, you can type in a selection of secret codes to receive instant rewards, including some powerful Sprites to kickstart your collection and handy gizmos to deploy for an advantage in matches. To find out more, here are all 16 Lobby Hack codes in Fortnite and how to redeem them.
Note that these codes are separate from the Fortnite Cheat Codes you can find and enter during matches, though both of them will unlock new Fortnite Sprites to add to your collection.
All Fortnite Lobby Hack codes
The following Fortnite Lobby Hack codes can be redeemed now:
Sprites
8BITBLAST – Cheat Master 8-Bit Sprite
BORN2PLAY – Cheat Master Adventure Sprite, Cuddle Team Leader Outfit Style for Wrixel
GOTTAGOFAST – Cheat Master Sonic Sprite
IWANNAFLYHIGH – Cheat Master Tails Sprite
Sprite Dust
ABGESTAUBT – 2,000 Sprite Dust
CHISPAMBO – 2,000 Sprite Dust
MAGILUME – 2,000 Sprite Dust
PERLIMPINPIN - 2,000 Sprite Dust
Gizmos
O2OVERRIDE – Llama Supply, 5 Portable Extractors
PERFECTORDER – 4 Spicy Tacos
SURVIVETHENIGHT – 2 Cheat Code Locators
TAKEYOURHEART - 2 Extraction Accelerators
Cosmetics
BEMOREALIEN – Override Ready Loading Screen
DONTBLOCKME – Briefly turn into a Tetris Piece
LETSBLOCKANDROLL – Briefly turn into a Tetris Piece
REACHYOURIMPOSSIBLE – Block Party Loading Screen
Note that if you redeem a Lobby Hack code for a Sprite that you already have in your collection, you'll receive 10,000 Sprite Dust as a reward instead.
To redeem Lobby Hack codes in Fortnite, go to the Battle Royale Lobby in the main menu and select the .../ admin panel in the top-right corner of the screen by following the button prompt or clicking on it. This will open the fortnite admin panel, where you can type in any of the promos before hitting the SUBMIT button to claim your rewards. Fortnite Lobby Hack codes are not case-sensitive, so you don't have to enter them in all caps as long as the correct spelling is used.
These are all of the Fortnite Lobby Hack codes that have been revealed so far, but as more are discovered I will add them to this guide.
Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 1,000 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.
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