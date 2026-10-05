Pet Store Tycoon codes (October 2026) for cash and pets

Redeeming the latest Pet Store Tycoon codes is crucial to keeping your store at its best, as you'll get some bonus cash and even free pets to sell, with both having a considerable impact on your profit for the day. And, as a Pet Store Tycoon, making a profit is essential for growth!
Whether you're still going it alone in your early days or you have a full team working the store for you in the Roblox simulation game, you can still never underestimate the importance of a deal when running a shop. Either way, then, these Pet Store Tycoon freebies shouldn't be overlooked, and I'd recommend redeeming them as soon as possible.
If you're after some more general rewards that can be used in all of your experiences, then check out the latest Roblox promo codes in our separate guide.
All Pet Store Tycoon codes
These are the Pet Store Tycoon codes you can redeem right now:
PETS - Deluxe Pet Pack, $500 new!
SNEK - Deluxe Pet Pack new!
Pet Store Simulator codes grant different rewards, but usually you'll find they either offer pet packs or money. While both are great, getting your hands on Deluxe Pet Packs is always exciting, especially since your rewards are a surprise.
When redeeming Pet Store Tycoon codes, you must first open your in-game cell phone by clicking on the mobile phone icon on the left-hand side of the screen, or pressing 'C' on PC.
This opens a new menu, in which you'll find the Codes button. Select this, enter your code into the redemption box that appears, and click Redeem to claim your rewards. For Pet Packs, they'll pop up for instant ripping.
Expired Pet Store Tycoon codes
There are currently no expired codes
Pet Store Tycoon is a new game, so none of the codes have expired yet. No doubt they will soon though, so redeem them as soon as possible.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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