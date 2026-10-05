Prime Day PS5 deals live: how to save on consoles and the best game and accessory savings I'd hit ahead of the sale

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I'll say it, the official DualSense charging stand is better than Razer's (and cheaper) (Image credit: Future) Even at full price, Sony's own DualSense charging stand has Razer's beat for one massive reason, though it loses out on two smaller ones. The headline is that it charges two of your controllers rather than just the one. It sounds small (and obvious) but makes a massive difference in day to day play. I've had Sony's own model since day one (that's nearly six years of daily use) and dabbled with Razer's alternative a couple of times since. I still have Sony's in pride of place under my TV, while its alternative languishes in a cupboard. The reason you'd opt for Razer's instead is purely aesthetic. Yes, the Quick Charging Stand does look better overall. Sony's is modelled after the PS5 itself (which I find adorable), but Sneki's is a lot sleeker and comes in a variety of different colorways and designs. Sony DualSense Charging Stand | $29 at PS Direct Razer Quick Charging Stand | $39.99 $35.95 at Amazon

Your top PS5 controller options explained (Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson) Looking to boost your PS5 gameplay with a more customizable pro controller? A number of brands are vying to have your back here. The top three we recommend on the daily are the Victrix Pro BFG, DualSense Edge, and Nacon Revolution 5 Pro. The first is the best PS5 controller we've had in hands so far, with a super comfortable chassis, modular design and swappable control components, four effortless back buttons, and enough speed and precision to see you through the most hectic of battlefields. The Victrix Pro BFG is the gamepad we check first when hunting for new discounts, and shout the loudest about when we find them. It's competitively priced against the DualSense Edge as well. Speaking of Sony's own pad, the Edge is for those who still want the experience of a more customizable controller but don't want to deal with PC software or awkward apps. It's got the surface-level customization features you'd expect, with a much easier system for setting everything up, but it doesn't go as deep as third party alternatives. Still, you keep those adaptive triggers and that rumble in place - key features dropped outside of Sony's releases. Then we come to the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro. This one's a little trickier to get your hands on these days, but it's worth hunting down if you're a more competitive player. Those Hall Sensor sticks make for sturdier durability compared to other gamepads, while the asymmetric design, speed focus, and solid battery life keep it firmly in our hearts. Victrix Pro BFG | $209.99 at Amazon DualSense Edge | $199.99 at Amazon Nacon Revolution 5 Pro | $199.99 at Amazon

Don't overlook this cheap headset (Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe) The Turtle Beach Atlas 200 is pretty unassuming from its price tag. On its worst day, this is a $59.99 set of cups - but it's usually found on sale for far less than that. Right now, you'll find it at a record-low $34.99. This is exactly where I'd drop you off if you asked for a set of cups that won't break the bank but will still do your games justice. We reviewed them about this time last year, and gave them 4.5/5 stars. Their only downfall, a pretty sub-par microphone. If you're only interested in getting your single player adventures sounding as good as they can, this is an immediate hit. We were impressed with that luxury sound profile at this price, and PlayStation's 3D Tempest Audio is covered as well. Turtle Beach Atlas 200 | $59.99 $34.99 at Amazon