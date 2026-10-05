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Prime Day PS5 deals live: how to save on consoles and the best game and accessory savings I'd hit ahead of the sale

The biggest discounts from team PlayStation

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PS5 console with games stacked alongside it and Prime Day deals badge

(Image credit: Future)

1. Quick links

2. Best deals

3. Live updates

After a turbulent year, it doesn't look like Prime Day PS5 deals are going to give us any tasty discounts on the consoles themselves. After all, these devices have seen price increase after price increase, now sitting at a whopping $650 / $600 for a disc vs digital edition. There are still ways to save on the PS5 itself this week, so if you're hunting down a new console ahead of GTA 6 you're in luck. However, more of this year's Prime Day PS5 deals are going to serve those already with a console with the best PS5 accessories and the best PS5 games a lot better.

Official proceedings begin at midnight tonight, but that doesn't mean there aren't any early offers to take advantage of. Amazon itself has been running early Prime Day discounts on a number of PS5 games and accessories in the lead up to this week's shenanigans, and competing retailers like Best Buy have also launched their own savings as well.

Whether you're vetting the shelves before Black Friday PS5 deals come into full force, or looking to scoop up some early discounts ahead of the holiday season you'll find everything you need to know right here. We're rounding up all the biggest early Prime Day PS5 offers live as they come, but we'll also be taking you through the entire event when the clock strikes midnight.

We prioritize value and performance in every gadget we feature, so this guide is free from cheap tat. Instead, we're focusing on the tech and games we've had in our own setups over the last few years and recommend everyday. Not only that, but we're concentrating our efforts around record-low (or the year's best) prices. That means you're getting Prime Day PS5 deals on the best tech at the best price.

Quick links

author
Tabitha Baker

I've been tracking Prime Day PS5 deals for years now, starting out originally as a Deals Editor at our sister site TechRadar, before moving over to GamesRadar+. That means I know where to spot the best prices, how much you should actually pay, and which games and gadgets are actually worth your time and money.

Currently playing: The Witcher 3 Remaster, PS5

Best Prime Day PS5 deals

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition (certified refurbished)
Save $100
PlayStation 5 Digital Edition (certified refurbished): was $599 now $499 at PlayStation Direct US

This is the only way to save on a Digital Edition PS5 at the moment, by grabbing a certified refurbished model from Sony. That drops the price from $599 to $499 on the exact same console, albeit one that's been through Sony's office an extra time.

Disc Edition | $649 $549 at PS Direct

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight - Playstation 5
Save $10
Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight - Playstation 5: was $69.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

Lego Batman is taking its first ever price cut ahead of Amazon Prime Day. You'll find the PS5 edition down to $59.99 at Amazon right now, for $10 off the listing price of the 2026 hit.

Read more: Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight review

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View Deal
Resident Evil Requiem Amazon Exclusive Edition - Playstation 5
Save $20
Resident Evil Requiem Amazon Exclusive Edition - Playstation 5: was $69.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

Resident Evil Requiem is also seeing some of its first major savings, dropping to $49.99 for the first time in its life. That's a $20 saving on the $69.99 MSRP - a price that hasn't seen too much wiggle room beyond $50 so far.

Read more: Resident Evil Requiem review

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View Deal
Turtle Beach Atlas 200
Save $25
Turtle Beach Atlas 200: was $59.99 now $34.99 at Amazon

Our go-to budget headset for the PS5 has seen an additional saving this week. The Turtle Beach Atlas 200 still provides powerful audio through that easy wired connection, but it's doing all that at a $34.99 price tag ahead of official Prime Day PS5 deals.

Read more: Turtle Beach Atlas 200 review

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View Deal
Steelseries Arctis Nova Pro Omni
Save $40
Steelseries Arctis Nova Pro Omni: was $399.99 now $359.99 at Amazon

From one extreme to the other, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Omni is our favorite headset overall, but at $400 it commands quite the price tag. This is the first time I've seen it drop below $379.99 when on sale, though, for a brand new record-low of $359.99.

Read more: SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Omni review

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View Deal

Live updates

I'll say it, the official DualSense charging stand is better than Razer's (and cheaper)

PS5 DualSense charging station with two controllers

(Image credit: Future)

Even at full price, Sony's own DualSense charging stand has Razer's beat for one massive reason, though it loses out on two smaller ones.

The headline is that it charges two of your controllers rather than just the one. It sounds small (and obvious) but makes a massive difference in day to day play. I've had Sony's own model since day one (that's nearly six years of daily use) and dabbled with Razer's alternative a couple of times since. I still have Sony's in pride of place under my TV, while its alternative languishes in a cupboard.

The reason you'd opt for Razer's instead is purely aesthetic. Yes, the Quick Charging Stand does look better overall. Sony's is modelled after the PS5 itself (which I find adorable), but Sneki's is a lot sleeker and comes in a variety of different colorways and designs.

Sony DualSense Charging Stand | $29 at PS Direct

Razer Quick Charging Stand | $39.99 $35.95 at Amazon

Your top PS5 controller options explained

DualSense Edge vs Victrix Pro BFG header image

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

Looking to boost your PS5 gameplay with a more customizable pro controller? A number of brands are vying to have your back here. The top three we recommend on the daily are the Victrix Pro BFG, DualSense Edge, and Nacon Revolution 5 Pro.

The first is the best PS5 controller we've had in hands so far, with a super comfortable chassis, modular design and swappable control components, four effortless back buttons, and enough speed and precision to see you through the most hectic of battlefields. The Victrix Pro BFG is the gamepad we check first when hunting for new discounts, and shout the loudest about when we find them. It's competitively priced against the DualSense Edge as well.

Speaking of Sony's own pad, the Edge is for those who still want the experience of a more customizable controller but don't want to deal with PC software or awkward apps. It's got the surface-level customization features you'd expect, with a much easier system for setting everything up, but it doesn't go as deep as third party alternatives. Still, you keep those adaptive triggers and that rumble in place - key features dropped outside of Sony's releases.

Then we come to the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro. This one's a little trickier to get your hands on these days, but it's worth hunting down if you're a more competitive player. Those Hall Sensor sticks make for sturdier durability compared to other gamepads, while the asymmetric design, speed focus, and solid battery life keep it firmly in our hearts.

Victrix Pro BFG | $209.99 at Amazon

DualSense Edge | $199.99 at Amazon

Nacon Revolution 5 Pro | $199.99 at Amazon

Don't overlook this cheap headset

Photo of the Astro Bot PS5 controller on the bottom left, with a close up of the side of the Atlas 200 headset, showing off the Turtle Beach logo on the cup.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

The Turtle Beach Atlas 200 is pretty unassuming from its price tag. On its worst day, this is a $59.99 set of cups - but it's usually found on sale for far less than that. Right now, you'll find it at a record-low $34.99.

This is exactly where I'd drop you off if you asked for a set of cups that won't break the bank but will still do your games justice. We reviewed them about this time last year, and gave them 4.5/5 stars. Their only downfall, a pretty sub-par microphone.

If you're only interested in getting your single player adventures sounding as good as they can, this is an immediate hit. We were impressed with that luxury sound profile at this price, and PlayStation's 3D Tempest Audio is covered as well.

Turtle Beach Atlas 200 | $59.99 $34.99 at Amazon

How much should you pay for a PS5 ahead of GTA 6?

PS5 Pro and PS5 original console on a wooden table

(Image credit: Future)

Many have been holding out for GTA 6 before grabbing themselves a PS5 upgrade, but the timing hasn't exactly been great. Like many others across the industry, Sony has raised its prices considerably in the last 12 months and a standard disc edition console will now set you back $649.99 / £569.99. Opt for a digital edition and you're still paying $599.99 / £519.99 while a Pro will run you $899.99 / £789.99.

Discounts on box-fresh devices have been few and far between. The only way to save on a brand new device in the last few months has been the odd bundle, but even then these are incredibly rare.

While we are expecting some sort of GTA 6 package deal closer to the game's release date, there's actually an alternative route I would take.

Sony's supply of recertified devices has been pretty sturdy over the year so far, and you'll find a console for much less than its new MSRP this way. If you can find an original release (non-Slim) you're even better off - I've seen these disc versions of the original 2020 model going for $399.99 in this recertified state before.

Using this method you should be expecting to pay $499 for a digital edition and $549 for a disc console.

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